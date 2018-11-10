Jennifer Garner's Daughter, 9, Hilariously Told Her She Wants to Be 'Fun-Killing' Like Her Mom

Kids say the darndest things!

Jennifer Garner shared a note she received from her daughter Seraphina Rose Elizabeth on Instagram Friday. “When I grow up. I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you!” the 9-year-old wrote on a white piece of paper with a blue marker.

Not sure exactly what the note meant, Garner, 46, captioned the Instagram post, “Is this a nine-year-old burn? Or the ultimate compliment? #funkillingmom.”

However, the Camping star was quick to add that she was grateful for the message despite the meaning. “#illtakealovenotehoweveritcomes,” Garner added.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Garner has received a letter from one of her kids.

In April, the actress shared a photo of a sticky-note message written by her youngest child, 6-year-old Samuel Garner, that unmistakably read, “I Love Farts.”

“In case Monday has got you down, focus on the little things that make you happy,” Garner wrote on Instagram at the time.

When Garner isn’t gushing over notes from Seraphina and Samuel, she enjoys singing her kids to bed and cuddling— specifically with her son.

“I sang to my son last night. I sing putting them to bed every night,” the actress says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE of her son and daughters Seraphina and Violet Anne, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“I have sung ‘Rainbow Connection’ probably 16 million times but I definitely mix it up,” Garner says of the song from the 1979 The Muppet Movie.

“That one is definitely a staple— if all else fails, ‘Rainbow Connection.'”

Jennifer Garner poses with her children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

The former Alias actress is certainly busy in her flourishing career, but she always makes time for her kids — in fact, her routine with Samuel is a “part of every night.”

“My son is the last one little enough to still be sung to, although I will whip it out for the others if I feel like they can use a little soothing,” Garner shares.

“We’ve read, the lights are out, he’s folded up on me, there’s a favorite blanket, he’s on my lap and I rock him and sing ‘Rainbow Connection,’” explains the mother of three.

“It’s so soothing,” says Garner. “There’s no better feeling than a little kid in your lap while you rock him and sing to him.”