The actress is mom to son Samuel Garner, 8, and daughters Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 11, and Violet Anne, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner Says She's 'Not Having More Babies' After Fan Thought She Posted a Pregnancy Announcement

Jennifer Garner is shooting down pregnancy speculations after fans mistakenly thought she posted a "pregnancy announcement" on her Instagram.

On Sunday, the Peppermint star, 48, shared a photo of herself proudly showing off a house she carved out of a pumpkin for her mini jack-o'-lantern. Alongside the picture, which showed Garner smiling as she held her autumnal creation in her arms, the actress wrote in the caption, "When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…🎃🎃🎃."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, many followers believed the post had a deeper message at first glance.

"I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second 😭😂," one follower commented, with several others replying in agreement.

"STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES 🙈🙈🙈," the mother of three — who shares son Samuel Garner, 8, and daughters Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 11, and Violet Anne, 14, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — responded. "Good grief, I didn’t even see it, i just saw matching smiles 🙈🙈🙈."

Image zoom Jennifer Garner/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This was not the first time Garner had to set the record straight about pregnancy rumors on her Instagram. Last month, the Alias alum told a follower that she is not pregnant, "and never will be" again, after the commenter asked her whether she is expecting.

The comment came after Garner posted a video on Instagram from her family's farm in Oklahoma, introducing her fans to several cows that roam the land.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest," Garner wrote back to the commenter, as captured by the Comments By Celebs account. "Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story 😂🍕🌮🍩🍫🍷."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner on the Parenting Moment That Gives Her Chills

In August, Garner opened up about how she had been spending her summer social distancing with her children amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, revealing that she indulged in a classic (albeit raunchy) comedy with one of her girls for the first time.

"Here's something I'm not very proud of: I even watched Austin Powers with her. Talk about not appropriate. But I just needed to see that laugh," Garner shared on Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast. "I felt like, 'Okay, so it's fake. I don't care.' We just have to remind our bodies of how to have joy and I'm just letting it happen."

Image zoom Jennifer Garner Frazer Harrison/Getty

The movie session came after Garner's child stopped finding as much comfort in one activity they used to share together on a regular basis: reading.