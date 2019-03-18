Jennifer Garner Says Her Nanny Likes 'Everything' Chrissy Teigen Posts with Her 'Gorgeous Kids'

Everybody loves when Chrissy Teigen posts photos of her children, including Jennifer Garner’s nanny.

After Teigen, 33, shared a sweet snapshot of her and John Legend’s son Miles Theodore, 10 months, over the weekend, the Camping star, 46, quickly stepped in to let the mother of two know about one of her biggest fans.

“I see my kids’ nanny liking everything you put up with your gorgeous kids,” Garner wrote, before jokingly warning Teigen not to steal her nanny away.

“I’m here to tell you, don’t get any ideas, either one of you,” Garner remarked, adding a heart emoji and a pair of watching eyes.

Putting the actress at ease, Teigen assured Garner that her children aren’t adorable all of the time.

“For anyyyyyyone reading this I ONLY POST THE CUTE STUFF,” she wrote, adding multiple crying with laughter emojis.

In addition to son Miles, Teigen and Legend share daughter Luna Simone, 2½, while Garner shares daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In the actual photo itself, Teigen found herself commenting on the remarkable resemblance between Miles and his papa — but this time, the cookbook author pointed out that her son has taken after her in one respect.

“I know you all think he looks like John but that is my nose, can we at least acknowledge that,” she wrote.

Just last month, Teigen shared the sweetest post celebrating the strong family resemblance between her husband and baby Miles.

One day after sharing an adorable image of the couple’s son sitting beside a chalkboard sign celebrating how much he has grown in the first 9 months of his life, the mother of two shared an almost identical shot of her husband, who chose to adopt a similar pose as his baby boy.

In the cute (and hilarious) image, the “All of Me” singer, 40, smiles while sitting on the floor with his feet in front of him, next to a sign proclaiming that Teigen’s husband is 482 months old, has 30 teeth and is 70 inches tall.

The sweet sign also revealed the singer’s favorite things, which included the touching answer “my family,” as well as two things he absolutely doesn’t like: beets and bad grammar.

“Wow they grow up so fast,” she captioned the image.