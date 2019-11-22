Jennifer Garner Is the Most Relatable Mom on the Internet — and Here's Proof

When her kids went back to school, she ended up catching a cold because, as we all know, children can be little germ factories. She captioned this photo, “Back to 🙊’n school. 😣🤧😂
#comeandgetit #youknowyouwantit.”
Her school drop-off routine doesn’t always go exactly to plan. In fact, in this case, Jen’s wet hair, slippers, a cup of coffee and a robe served as her drop-off uniform.
She wrote of this epic mom moment: “She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy. 🙌🏻🌟👵🏻.”
When she did her best to “camp” with her kids, she was in dire need of coffee. She captioned this sleeping bag snap, “Backyard campout. Kids still sleeping. Sprinklers. 😑 #👵🏼👵🏼👵🏼 #whencanihavecoffee”
Moms are tired, y’all, as Jen proved with these six sleepy photos.
Thankfully, she has a well-documented ability to nap on command.
She was at her best when she stood outside of a grocery store to help her kids sell their Girl Scout cookies.
When she dressed up for 7-year-old Samuel’s birthday, she didn’t exactly get the response she was aiming for.
“Well, guess what. It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it’s cool when I dress up for the party. #youngestchild #firsteyeroll🙄,” she captioned this photo of herself looking ecstatic.
She proved she could juggle anything and everything her kids throw at her. Literally.
“Every single time I get out of the car. 💯 . How? Why? 😩🤣 ❤️, she asked Instagram, adding the hashtags: “#notstaged #notaproblem #ivegotit #iknowyoufeelme.”
She makes mistakes sometimes. Like the time she tried kayaking with 13-year-old Violet in Sweden, only to get them both lost.
But she’s not trying to hide her mom-stake (that’s a mistake by a mom, FYI). She wrote about the trip on Instagram, “On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest…Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. 😬 Did we have to be rescued? Yup.”
She got a jump start on her Christmas wrapping … in August.
She gets sweet “love notes” from her kids. Like this one, from now-10-year-old Seraphina.
“Is this a nine year old burn? Or the ultimate compliment? #funkillingmom 🙋🏻♀️ #illtakealovenotehoweveritcomes,” Garner said of the note.
Her kids take up the whole calendar. No, really, Jen is booked for August. She has *checks planner* “FART!”
It’s a common occurrence for her to find little notes from her kids. Her son, Samuel, has flatulence on the brain apparently.
And other times, she gets very sweet notes.
Like this sweet craft made by one of her kiddos. Garner expressed gratitude for summer camp activities when she captioned this post, “For scraped knees, and trees climbed, for hearing ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ from the bathtub, for rosy cheeks and easy bedtimes, for nicknames and friendship bracelets taped to the back of anything standing. For dirty limbs and popsicle smiles, for role model counselors—soul protectors, for camp directors who deserve all the showers and all the winter to recover. For crafts that come home saying, ‘mama.’ Thank you, summer camp. ⛺️🌞🤸🏼♂️❤️”