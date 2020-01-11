Jennifer Garner's Son, 7, Adorably Gifts Her a Check for Being His Mom: 'Should Keep My Day Job'

Jennifer Garner is cashing out for being the best mom ever.

On Saturday, the actress, 47, showed her Instagram followers a picture of a fictional check she received from her son Sam, who turns 8 next month, with a hilarious caption about her new earnings.

According to the photo, Garner — who is also mom to two daughters, Seraphina, 11, and Violet, 14, all of whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck — received a check for $168.42, which Sam wrote was for “being my mama.”

“Apparently, birthing and raising someone is valued at $168.42,” Garner joked. “I guess I should keep my day job 😂.”

The mom of three also joked in the hashtags that “I would be his mama for free,” before adding, “oh wait I already am.”

Garner’s followers were quick to respond to the hilarious and adorable gesture. Mindy Kaling saw the sweet post and could only laugh at Sam’s efforts, leaving the comment, “Hahahaha.”

“Is this fully tax deductible? He got it in dec 29…#nonprofitmom,” one user joked.

Another user added, “Written on Dec 25th, which means it also qualifies as your holiday bonus. Lol dont spend it all in one place! 😂.”

From selling Thin Mints to getting hilarious notes from her kids, Garner is no stranger to sharing relatable mom moments on social media.

Last November, the star shared an Instagram post that any parent who has rushed to get their child to school on time could surely relate to.

“She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy. 🙌🏻🌟👵🏻,” Garner, 47, wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of herself with wet hair, wearing a monogrammed robe and house slippers with a giant mug in hand.

Despite a few hectic mornings, Garner can’t help but gush about her children when she gets the chance. “I can’t really complain about my kids,” she shared last September, speaking at an INBOUND panel in Boston, Massachusetts. “They’re pretty awesome. They humor me.”