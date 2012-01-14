BumpWatch: Jennifer Garner and Marla Sokoloff - Pregnancy Pals!
Jennifer Garner and Marla Sokoloff were spotted spending time together - and trading tips on motherhood? - on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Double the pregnant celebrities!
The actresses are each expecting — Sokoloff, 31, is due with her baby girl early next month, while Garner, 39, will deliver later this winter.
