BumpWatch: Jennifer Garner and Marla Sokoloff - Pregnancy Pals!

Jennifer Garner and Marla Sokoloff were spotted spending time together - and trading tips on motherhood? - on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Double the pregnant celebrities!

Jennifer Garner and Marla Sokoloff were spotted spending time together — and trading tips on motherhood? — on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actresses are each expecting — Sokoloff, 31, is due with her baby girl early next month, while Garner, 39, will deliver later this winter.

Keep up with Sokoloff in her celebrity blog series for PEOPLE.com — click here to check out her entries.