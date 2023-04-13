Jennifer Garner Reveals Her Kids Are Hesitant to Watch Her Movies — But 'Don't Mind' Dad Ben Affleck's

"My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," Jennifer Garner shared

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 05:09 PM
Jennifer Garner is seen in Midtown on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Garner's kids aren't too interested in watching their mom's roles on screen.

The mom of three, 50, told InStyle that she doesn't expect any of her children to watch her new AppleTV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me — inspired by the novel by Laura Grace — where Garner plays character Hannah.

"My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," she explained to the outlet. "It's different."

In fact, Garner said that son Samuel, 11, and daughters Seraphina Rose, 14, and Violet, 17, are more interested in dad Ben Affleck's body of work.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Garner
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images.

Garner noted, "They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly. I don't know if they'll watch this."

When it came to the book The Last Thing He Told Me, however, Garner was able to get Seraphina on board.

"I loved, loved, loved the book. I read it aloud with my middle child at bedtime, and we could not stop," she shared. "It pushed bedtime later and later because the book has this super-propulsive quality, really driven by two things: life-and-death stakes that keep shifting when you least expect it, everything turns on a dime again and again and again."

Jennifer Garner
Getty Images

The book also explores "the relationship between this woman who never expected to be a mother and was not particularly gifted at it and this young woman who never expected to have a mother and wasn't really good at that," Garner explained. "All of that together just made for a really explosive read."

The 13 Going on 30 actress, known for being a relatable mom, said it was "very difficult" for her to "play a character who's not maternal at all."

"I've played a mom quite a bit, and that is actually lovely, because it's very easy to slip into mothering some awesome young actor, and then you build a relationship under it, so at the end, you're quite close."

Working with co-star Angourie Rice, who plays her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey, required them to "become a team."

"Angourie Rice and I were almost adversarial at the beginning of the series," Garner said. "And we had to build trust, a partnership, become a team — whether we liked it or not — until we were legitimately close. It was nice to have our real relationship build slowly over time, that our trust built over time just like Hannah and Bailey."

Jennifer Garner Leg Warmers tout
Getty Images

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last month, Affleck opened up about which of his films his kids are familiar with.

"The first movie of mine that my kids actually sat through together was Armageddon because they like movies where they can make fun of me and they really like the idea that I was an astronaut or an oil driller or they just found the whole thing kind of preposterous but they loved it. They loved the fun of it," he shared.

"But the first movie that I cared about and [was] really interested in what my children thought was Good Will Hunting, which I watched with two of my now three kids. It was interesting for me to watch them watch the movie and see how different their childhood is from what my childhood looked like," he continued.

"They were engaged and interested and that was on an artistic level, probably the most gratifying experience of my life."

Related Articles
Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship: A Look Back
Matthew McConaughey celebs with teens
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Jennifer Garner Boots
Jennifer Garner Says She's Going to Spend 51st Birthday Planting Trees with Friends
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Jokes About 'Loudly Complaining' at His Kid's Sports Games [Exclusive]
Watch Jennifer Garner Game-Plan the Search for Her Missing Husband in The Last Thing He Told Me Premiere
Watch Jennifer Garner Game-Plan the Search for Her Missing Husband in 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere
Jennifer Garner at NBC Studios on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Garner on Why Her Children Aren't Allowed on Social Media: 'My Eldest Is Grateful'
Jennifer Garner,
Jennifer Garner Got a Chic Bob Haircut but Admits She's Already Growing It Back Out
Jennifer Garner Talks 'Fun and Exciting' Once Upon a Farm Pajama Collection with Little Sleepies
Jennifer Garner Talks 'Exciting' Once Upon a Farm Pajama Collab with Little Sleepies [Exclusive]
Victor Garber and Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Says She 'Couldn't Stop Smiling' While Working with 'Alias' Costar Victor Garber on New Show
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
How Matt Damon Relied on Friend Ben Affleck as He Came to Terms with Fame (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Ben Affleck The Hollywood Reporter Magazine Cover March 2023
Ben Affleck Says He Considers Time with His Kids When Picking Jobs: 'These Years Are Too Important'
Ben Affleck Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial
Ben Affleck Thinks His Family Is 'Charmed' by His Love for Dunkin': 'It's What I Tell Myself'
Ben Affleck John Miller
Ben Affleck Laughs While Chatting with Ex Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co-ys4PjB8Q/?hl=en Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins Max and Emme's 15th Birthday with a Video That Includes Ben Affleck
Shaquille O'Neal, Samuel Garner Affleck, and Ben Affleck attend the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ben Affleck and Son Samuel, 10, Pose Courtside with Shaquille O'Neal at NBA All-Star Game: Photo