Jennifer Garner Reveals Her Kids Are Hesitant to Watch Her Movies — But 'Don't Mind' Dad Ben Affleck's

Jennifer Garner's kids aren't too interested in watching their mom's roles on screen.

The mom of three, 50, told InStyle that she doesn't expect any of her children to watch her new AppleTV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me — inspired by the novel by Laura Grace — where Garner plays character Hannah.

"My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," she explained to the outlet. "It's different."

In fact, Garner said that son Samuel, 11, and daughters Seraphina Rose, 14, and Violet, 17, are more interested in dad Ben Affleck's body of work.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images.

Garner noted, "They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly. I don't know if they'll watch this."

When it came to the book The Last Thing He Told Me, however, Garner was able to get Seraphina on board.

"I loved, loved, loved the book. I read it aloud with my middle child at bedtime, and we could not stop," she shared. "It pushed bedtime later and later because the book has this super-propulsive quality, really driven by two things: life-and-death stakes that keep shifting when you least expect it, everything turns on a dime again and again and again."

Getty Images

The book also explores "the relationship between this woman who never expected to be a mother and was not particularly gifted at it and this young woman who never expected to have a mother and wasn't really good at that," Garner explained. "All of that together just made for a really explosive read."

The 13 Going on 30 actress, known for being a relatable mom, said it was "very difficult" for her to "play a character who's not maternal at all."

"I've played a mom quite a bit, and that is actually lovely, because it's very easy to slip into mothering some awesome young actor, and then you build a relationship under it, so at the end, you're quite close."

Working with co-star Angourie Rice, who plays her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey, required them to "become a team."

"Angourie Rice and I were almost adversarial at the beginning of the series," Garner said. "And we had to build trust, a partnership, become a team — whether we liked it or not — until we were legitimately close. It was nice to have our real relationship build slowly over time, that our trust built over time just like Hannah and Bailey."

Getty Images

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last month, Affleck opened up about which of his films his kids are familiar with.

"The first movie of mine that my kids actually sat through together was Armageddon because they like movies where they can make fun of me and they really like the idea that I was an astronaut or an oil driller or they just found the whole thing kind of preposterous but they loved it. They loved the fun of it," he shared.

"But the first movie that I cared about and [was] really interested in what my children thought was Good Will Hunting, which I watched with two of my now three kids. It was interesting for me to watch them watch the movie and see how different their childhood is from what my childhood looked like," he continued.

"They were engaged and interested and that was on an artistic level, probably the most gratifying experience of my life."