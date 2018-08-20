A Family Affair! Jennifer Garner Attends Walk of Fame Ceremony Alongside Her Three Kids

Jennifer Garner is surrounded by the love and support of her family.

On Monday, the longtime actress, 46, received the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where her entire family showed up to cheer her on.

Making a rare appearance were Garner’s three children with ex Ben Affleck (who did not attend): son Samuel Garner, 6, plus daughters Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 9½, and Violet Anne, 12, who looked on proudly.

One person who may have been having even more fun than the star? Samuel, who could be seen adorably making funny faces and hugging his sister Seraphina during the ceremony.

Jennifer Garner and her children Vince Flores/Startraksphoto.com

As someone who grew up with an appreciation for farm life, Garner opened up to Southern Living recently about her West Virginia roots and the values she hopes to pass on to her kids.

“I want them to know that my mother was happy and free on the farm,” said Garner, who was interviewed alongside her mom Pat at the Oklahoma farm where Pat and her siblings grew up. “I want them to know that you don’t need things to keep you occupied.”

Added the Peppermint star, “I think that the only real way to understand a concept like that is to live it, so I guess we’d better head to the farm more often!”