Jennifer Garner Talks Preparing for Halloween with Her Kids — Who Shot Down Her Costume Idea

Halloween is in full spooky swing at Jennifer Garner‘s house.

During her Monday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Camping star divulged details about a few seasonal traditions she’s looking forward to participating in with her three kids: Samuel Garner, 6½, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 9½, and Violet Anne, 12.

“Every year, there’s something different,” said Garner, 46. “I think this year we’ll go back to one of our favorites, which is making … my children were like, ‘Mom, [the decorations] have to be environmentally sensitive.’ I was like, ‘Good for you, yes they do!’ “

“Ghosts with fabric over them, and then you decorate the ghosts to be members of the family,” the actress explained, which earned a wide-eyed blank stare from Ellen DeGeneres.

“I’m sorry?” she asked, causing the audience to roar with laughter.

Jennifer Garner and her kids Vince Flores/Startraksphoto.com

Jennifer Garner Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Garner explained the family’s crafting project a little further, “So my son will have big blue eyes and then they’ll make their dad [Ben Affleck] with a lot of scruff. And they’ll make me with long hair and glasses and then probably a bun on my head.”

“So look for that, that’s her house,” joked the host, 60.

“We give [out] good candy bars!” said Garner, whose divorce from Affleck, 46, was finalized last week three years after separating and 13 years after they tied the knot.

Jennifer Garner and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Garner is excited to dress up for the holiday with her children, but she may not be the one who picks the family ensemble this year.

“I tried to talk my kids into all being carrots this year — I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we were a bunch of carrots?’ — and they were just like, ‘No! No, that’s not cool,’ ” she recalled.

“But the one year I ever won a prize in elementary school for the Halloween costume parade, my mom had made me into a carrot,” said the Peppermint star. “And I won most original … I want to relive that day. It was good.”