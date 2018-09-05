Jennifer Garner Turns Herself Into a First Day of School Meme that Any Parent Can Relate to

Jennifer Garner has survived summer — but not without a few battle scars.

The mother of three, 46, shared a hilarious meme of herself on Instagram Monday in which she gave side-by-side photos of herself at the beginning of summer versus how she ended it.

Wearing a big smile and holding a paper with the words, “Fun summer ideas,” Garner poked fun at herself as she shared a photo of her bloodied face from the set of her film Peppermint.

“#backtoschool #iwillmissthembut… #godblessteachers… #peppermintmovie,” she wrote in the caption.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

While Garner didn’t suffer any actual injuries during her summer with her kids — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9½, and Samuel, 6½ — she is busy promoting Peppermint in which she receives (and gives) a few bruises.

Garner stars as Riley North in the thriller — a role that required plenty of blood and dirt as part of the makeup process. The actress shared her tip for getting rid of all the makeup after a hard day of filming in a funny Instagram video she shared on Sunday.

“Do you know shaving cream gets off fake blood and fake mud? Just a little tip for ya,” Garner says in a video posted on Instagram where she wipes the shaving cream over her arms and chest.

“Everyday tips for action girls,” she captioned the video.

Jennifer Garner Foc Kan/WireImage

Garner’s kids, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck, are growing up fast — and with age comes a curiosity for social media. The actress opened up about letting her children use social media apps in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.

“My kids don’t have any social media yet, and I am terrified,” she said. “I think it puts so, so much pressure on kids at an age when they’re really vulnerable anyway.”

Garner and Affleck, who wed in 2005, announced their separation after 10 years of marriage and filed for divorce in April 2017.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Gets Hilariously Rejected by Supermarket Customers While Giving Baby Food Samples

Recently, the former couple was seen together when Garner drove Affleck to a Malibu treatment center.

A source close to Garner recently told PEOPLE that when it comes to talking to her children about their father’s addiction issues, “There are no secrets, and Jen is great at explaining what’s going on in ­age-appropriate ways.”

Affleck has said in the past that he wants to be healthy and present for his children. In March 2017, he revealed on Facebook that he had once again completed treatment.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” he wrote. “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it.”