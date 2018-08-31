Jennifer Garner Gets Hilariously Rejected by Supermarket Customers While Giving Baby Food Samples

You just might find Jennifer Garner in the baby food aisle at a grocery store near you.

The Peppermint actress, 46, tried to entice customers to sample her new baby food at a Kroger supermarket in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday.

Garner — who is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm which offers a line of cold-pressed organic baby food and applesauce — greeted wandering customers who were shopping.

“Okay, I’m just hanging out at Kroger. Waiting,” the mother of three said in a video she shared to her Instagram Story.

Spotting a male customer who walked close by, Garner said, “Excuse me? Hello. Could I talk you into trying out a new baby food?”

The man, who was not shown on camera, declined, saying, “I’m sorry, I’m really busy.”

“I understand. No problem!” the star said, before turning toward the camera and giving a frown.

In a series of video clips, Garner is seen approaching shoppers, and could be heard saying, “No? Alrighty.”

“Can I talk you into trying our new baby food?” she tried again before one shopper did try the baby food, telling Garner, “That’s good! I would eat that!”

“Did you see the delight?” the actress said.

In July, Garner told PEOPLE she is “pretty strict” when it comes to not letting her kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, eat junk food.

“I’m not worried so much about junk food, because we don’t have it in the house — although I don’t want to be a freak about it, os that they just want to get their hands on it at all costs,” she said. “It’s more than you just want to make sure they’re getting a rainbow of flavors and of foods.”

One of the farms where Garner’s company, Once Upon a Farm, harvests their ingredients is the farm her mother grew up on in Locust Grove, Oklahoma.

“It’s the first cold-pressed, organic, non-GMO, no sugar added, everything good that you would want to feed your baby when you make your baby’s food homemade, but if you just don’t have time, you know this is as close to homemade as you could possibly find,” she told Martha Stewart during a Facebook Live in July.

Garner’s uncle Robert is the farmer there now and is getting ready to grow persimmons, kale and blueberries for Once Upon a Farm.

Though the star of the upcoming movie Peppermint has been sharing her love of food on Instagram and Facebook lately with her “Pretend Cooking Show,” she says she only considers herself a “mom cook” and has no plans to share her knowledge with a cookbook or longer form cooking show.

“I don’t think I’m someone anyone should be listening to for recipes—I like to follow recipes,” Garner said. “I’m happy to do exactly what I’m doing, which is to say, ‘Hey, this is a recipe I like. If it works for you, try it.’”