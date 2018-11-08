Jennifer Garner Says 'There's No Better Feeling' Than Cuddling with Her Son Samuel

Jennifer Garner‘s kids are growing up, but her youngest still enjoys a good cuddle.
“I sang to my son last night. I sing putting them to bed every night,” the Camping star, 46, says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE of son Samuel Garner, 6½, plus daughters Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 9½, and Violet Anne, 13 next month.
And her tune of choice would make Kermit the Frog proud.
“I have sung ‘Rainbow Connection’ probably 16 million times but I definitely mix it up,” she reveals. “That one is definitely a staple — if all else fails, ‘Rainbow Connection.’ “
While the former Alias actress is certainly busy in her flourishing career, she always makes time for her kids — in fact, her routine with Samuel is a “part of every night.”
“My son is the last one little enough to still be sung to, although I will whip it out for the others if I feel like they can use a little soothing,” Garner shares.
“We’ve read, the lights are out, he’s folded up on me, there’s a favorite blanket, he’s on my lap and I rock him and sing ‘Rainbow Connection,’ ” explains the mother of three.
“It’s so soothing,” says Garner, who shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck. “There’s no better feeling than a little kid in your lap while you rock him and sing to him.”
