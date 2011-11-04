Family Photo: The Connelly-Bettany's New York Minute
Paul Bettany totes 5-month-old daughter Agnes Lark while strolling in New York City on Wednesday with wife Jennifer Connelly.
Day out with the girls!
“I have a very small baby. They’re great, great – the first three years they just scare the s— out of you,” the actor, 40,recently told The Guardian.
Connelly, 40, is also mom to sons Stellan, 8, with Bettany, and Kai, 14, with ex David Dugan.