Jennifer Connelly Finds Her Nausea Sweet Spot
A weak signal has never felt so good for Jennifer Connelly.
The actress, pregnant with her third child, admits her first trimester was filled with bouts of touch-and-go nausea.
“The first three months were no fun. It was sketchy, like cell phone service sketchy,” Connelly, 40, joked on a Wednesday appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, shortly before heading to Chicago for The Dilemma premiere.
“I have to stand in one spot in my apartment to make a phone call. It was like that with the nausea.”
And what was Connelly’s sweet spot?
“I had to stand in one spot, which happened to be in front of my refrigerator, which was open, with me dipping pretzels in cream cheese and stuffing them in my mouth,” she laughs. “If I did that, I was good.”
— Anya Leon