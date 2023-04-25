Jennifer Connelly Cheers with Daughter, 11, as Husband Paul Bettany Laughs on Jumbotron at Nets Game

Jennifer Connelly is feeling that playoff basketball energy.

The A Beautiful Mind actress, 52, and daughter Agnes, 11, were shown on the Jumbotron at the Brooklyn Nets' final game of the season, where they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The mother and daughter were cheering fiercely as husband/dad Paul Bettany, 51, leaned forward and smiled at the sight. Connelly shared a photo of the moment on her Instagram Monday.

Connelly captioned the action shot, "@brooklynnets jumbotron catching my good side."

"My god you were invested," Bettany commented on the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the Top Gun: Maverick actress posed on the red carpet at the Academy Awards with her younger son, 19-year-old Stellan. The pair stunned on the champagne carpet, both dressed in black.

While Stellan opted for a traditional suit and tie, Connelly wore a black gown with an embellished neckline.

Stellan Connelly Bettany and Jennifer Connelly. ANGELA WEISS/Getty

The actress met Bettany on the set of the 2001 movie A Beautiful Mind, though both were in other relationships at the time.

Their friendship eventually blossomed into romance shortly after the shock of the 9/11 attacks, as Bettany said he realized he was in love with the actress after frantically worrying about her. He later proposed to Connelly before they even dated, and moved in with her in New York City.

The couple tied the knot in 2003 and raised Kai, Connelly's now 25-year-old son from a previous relationship, before welcoming son Stellan later that year and Agnes in 2011.