Spotted: Jennifer Connelly and Agnes' Sunshine Day
Agnes Lark Bettany cuddles close to mom Jennifer Connelly as she totes the 4-month-old old through Tribeca on Wednesday.
“I have a very small baby. They’re great, great – the first three years they just scare the s— out of you,” the actress’s husband Paul Bettany recently told The Guardian.
Connelly, 40, is also mom to sons Stellan, 8, and Kai, 14.