Spotted: Jennifer Connelly and Agnes' Sunshine Day

Bundled up babe!

Agnes Lark Bettany cuddles close to mom Jennifer Connelly as she totes the 4-month-old through Tribeca on Wednesday in New York City.

“I have a very small baby. They’re great, great – the first three years they just scare the s— out of you,” the actress’s husband Paul Bettany recently told The Guardian.