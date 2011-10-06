Spotted: Jennifer Connelly and Agnes' Sunshine Day

Agnes Lark Bettany cuddles close to mom Jennifer Connelly as she totes the 4-month-old old through Tribeca on Wednesday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 02:30 PM
Bundled up babe!

Agnes Lark Bettany cuddles close to mom Jennifer Connelly as she totes the 4-month-old through Tribeca on Wednesday in New York City.

“I have a very small baby. They’re great, great – the first three years they just scare the s— out of you,” the actress’s husband Paul Bettany recently told The Guardian.

Connelly, 40, is also mom to sons Stellan, 8, and Kai, 14.

