Seth Avett and Jennifer Carpenter Welcome Son Isaac

The actress spoke of her pregnancy during a TCA panel for her new show on Monday

Jennifer Carpenter is a new mom!

After her rep confirmed to PEOPLE in February that she and her fiancé, The Avett Brothers musician Seth Avett, were engaged and expecting their first child, they appear to have welcomed their new addition in late May, according to Avett’s Instagram account. PEOPLE has confirmed the couple are new parents to a son named Isaac.

The notoriously private actress touched on her pregnancy during a TCA panel on Monday.

Although Carpenter admits she had prior experience with a law enforcement role from her days on Dexter, the new mama’s focus — and challenge! — was on forgetting her baby belly while filming.

“I felt pretty equipped. It was more about ignoring my current circumstances of being 8½ months pregnant while we were shooting the pilot, and asking everyone else to pretend that stomach wasn’t there,” Carpenter, 35, says of her role on Limitless, set to premiere Sept. 22.

But the role on the CBS drama wasn’t a complete shoo-in from the start. According to Carpenter, she thought her burgeoning belly made her chances of scoring the spot slim.

“I was 8½ months [pregnant] when we shot it. I got the script and I thought, I just want to throw my hat in the ring, knowing my odds of getting it in my condition were next to none,” she says. “I sent it in with an apology, if I’m being totally honest. It was me and my fiancé at our kitchen table having a good time.”

Carpenter continues, “So when my manager called and said, ‘They’d like you to do it’ … I’m still adjusting to the idea.”

Fortunately, the mom-to-be had her mama’s figure and a great costume department working in her favor.

“I’m actually wearing something in the second episode that we tried to wear in the first around my pregnant belly,” she shares. “I don’t know if he’s a magician or what, but Marc Webb‘s camera angles, people crossing at the right time, I actually bumped into [co-star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio]’s desk at one point and that actually made it into the show.”

She adds, “It was magic … I have my mother’s frame.”

No details — including the baby's sex, name or birthdate — have been released.