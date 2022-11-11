Jennifer Aniston Is 'at Peace' After IVF Journey: 'She's in a Great Place,' Says Source

"She's always been happy, though," a source tells PEOPLE of Jennifer Aniston after the actress opened up about her past infertility struggles and IVF attempts

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 08:22 PM
Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston is living a fulfilling life.

A source tells PEOPLE the Golden Globe winner, 53, is "really happy right now" after she recently opened up to Allure about her past infertility struggles and IVF attempts.

"She's always been happy, though," the insider explains. "Her dogs are her kids to her and why she's always had them. Her IVF journey was private and hers, and those close to her knew but never asked."

The source adds: "But she's at peace and is very happy in her life. She's in a great place, and she knows that. Kids or no kids, it didn't change her."

Another insider tells PEOPLE why Aniston decided to share her journey now: "She's 53 now and knows the [children] ship has sailed, so why not?"

Aniston previously told Allure that she "was trying to get pregnant," adding: "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

"All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard," Aniston noted. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it."

The Friends alum also slammed the hurtful assumptions that she chose career over kids after her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005. "It was absolute lies," said Aniston of the "narrative that I was just selfish... I just cared about my career."

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Theroux Responds to Jennifer Aniston After She Speaks Out About Infertility Journey

"And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she added. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid."

Aniston said she has "zero regrets" about how her IVF journey worked out, explaining: "Here I am today. The ship has sailed. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I?' I don't have to think about that anymore."

Related Articles
justin theroux, jennifer aniston
Justin Theroux Responds to Jennifer Aniston After She Speaks Out About Infertility Journey
kaley cuoco supports jen aniston
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Praises Jennifer Aniston for Sharing Her Story About Infertility
ALLURE’S DECEMBER COVER STAR IS JENNIFER ANISTON
Jennifer Aniston Slams 'Lies' She Wouldn't Have a Baby with Brad Pitt, Opens Up About Infertility
ALLURE’S DECEMBER COVER STAR IS JENNIFER ANISTON
Jennifer Aniston Dons Iconic Chanel Micro Bikini for 'Allure' : 'I Feel the Best in Who I Am Today'
Brad Pitt and wife actress Jennifer Aniston attend the World Premiere of the epic movie "Troy" at Le Palais de Festival on May 13, 2004 in Cannes, France
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Relationship: A Look Back
ALLURE’S DECEMBER COVER STAR IS JENNIFER ANISTON
Jennifer Aniston Feels 'Relief' She Doesn't Have to Think About Pregnancy Anymore: 'Zero Regrets'
ALLURE’S DECEMBER COVER STAR IS JENNIFER ANISTON
Jennifer Aniston Says She Would 'Love a Relationship': There Are 'Moments I Need Support'
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston Turned Ex Justin Theroux's Former Home Office Into Her 'Babe Cave': I 'Stripped It All'
Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston 'Hates' Social Media and Says She's 'Not Good at It': 'It's Torture for Me'
Pat McAfee, Samantha McAfee
Pat and Samantha McAfee Expecting 'Double Rainbow' Baby: 'Happy and Blessed'
Brad Pitt poses with his Oscar in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt's Dating History: From Jennifer Aniston to Emily Ratajkowski
Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann and husband Jay are pregnant
Paralympic Swimmer Mallory Weggemann and Husband Jay Expecting First Baby After IVF Journey
Sarah Herron
'Bachelor' Alum Sarah Herron Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Following IVF Journey
Lolo Jones
Olympian Lolo Jones Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs in Tearful Video: 'I'm Running Out of Time'
Niko and Anna Moon
Niko Moon and Wife Anna Expecting First Baby After IVF Journey: 'Extremely Surreal'