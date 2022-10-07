Jennie Garth Recalls Daughter Lola's Painful Arthritis Diagnosis: 'It Was Definitely a Hard Time'

Jennie Garth opens up to PEOPLE about her daughter's health struggles after revealing her own osteoarthritis diagnosis

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 7, 2022 12:25 PM
Jennie Garth for Voltaren
Photo: Voltaren

Jennie Garth was faced with every mother's worst nightmare when her daughter Lola, now 19, was suffering from unwanted pain at only 5 years old, and there was nothing she could do.

"She actually had a rare type of inflammatory arthritis called Still's Disease," the 50-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively while partnering with Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel and their CareWalks initiative. "Seeing my daughter suffer was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through."

According to the Arthritis Foundation, Still's Disease, or Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, is the most common arthritis found in children. It affects not only the joints but sometimes other parts of the body, including the liver, lungs and heart.

Lola isn't the only one who's had to deal with arthritis in the family.

The mom of three recently spoke to PEOPLE about her own battle with arthritis, which she didn't know she had until she was 45.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

jennie garth
Jennie Garth/Instagram

"I was sort of shocked to hear that news from my doctor after going in and complaining about some pain in my knees and my hips and different places around my body and wondered what was going on," Garth shares.

"And I was shocked to hear the word arthritis come out of his mouth. Because I kind of associate arthritis with... I'm not old enough to have arthritis. Let's put it that way. You can have arthritis at any age and I wasn't really aware of that," she explains.

Her daughter Lola's condition got so bad that she sought medical treatment in the hospital. As Garth searched for answers, the 90120 alum's entire family felt the discomfort while she did her best to balance taking care of her other kids who were at home, too.

Actress Jennie Garth and daughters (L-R) Lola Ray Facinelli, Luca Bella Facinelli and (foreground) Fiona Eve Facinelli attend the "Jennie Garth: Awake" opening night artist reception at Project Gallery on April 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Paul Redmond/WireImage

"It was definitely a hard time for our whole family," Garth admits. "She was in the hospital for quite a number of days and received treatment there."

The actress' other two daughters, Fiona, 16, and Luca, 25, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, didn't have the same health issues as their sister. While there was nothing the former couple could've done to prevent Lola's arthritis journey, Garth always instilled the importance of health at home as a good diet can sometimes make a difference.

"It's not something that usually occurs in other family members," the former Melrose Place star says of the condition. "But I've always fed my girls extremely healthy diets. They grew up plant-based and continue to live a healthy lifestyle, even out of the nest."

Jennie Garth for Voltaren
Voltaren

Lola is now off on her own and living a pain-free life, and Garth couldn't feel more relieved.

"She's doing great now!" Garth says. "She's off at college with no signs whatsoever of any recurrence of her symptoms."

Related Articles
Jennie Garth for Voltaren
Jennie Garth Was 'Shocked' by Osteoarthritis Diagnosis, Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have It
Peter Facinelli at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting the non-profit organization Fuck Cancer, held at The Barker Hangar on October 1, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Peter Facinelli Says It's 'Interesting' Being a Boy Dad After Having 3 Daughters: 'I'm Not Used to It'
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne on Husband Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'Suddenly, Your Life Just Stops'
Amelie Champagne, CEO Shares Heartbreaking LinkedIn Post After His Daughter, 22, Died by Suicide Following Battle with Lyme Disease
CEO Shares Heartbreaking LinkedIn Post After Daughter Dies by Suicide Following Lyme Disease Battle
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison attend the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "American Underdog" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CiIqUVZPP-i/ peterfacinelli Verified Happy “Labor” Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison Welcome First Baby Together: 'Happy Labor Day'
Dinners with Ruth
Book Excerpt: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Suffered Health Woes More than We Knew — 'She Didn't Like Expressing Weakness'
Celebs Turning 50 in 2022
Jennie Garth Reveals Early-Onset Osteoarthritis Diagnosis
Spotify's Best New Artist Party featuring Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Khalid, Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels held at Skylight Clarkson
Lewis Capaldi Reveals He Has Tourette's Syndrome: 'It's a New Thing — I'm Learning'
peter facinelli and lily anne harrison
Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Peter Facinelli: 'Not a Burrito Belly'
Methotrexate tablets, cancer chemotherapy and immunosuppressive drug
'Roe v. Wade' Reversal Has Led to Restrictions on Medication for Patients with Autoimmune Disorders
Casey rose Wilson
Casey Wilson Changed Her Mind About Gluten After Son's Celiac Diagnosis: 'I Stand So Corrected'
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Anitta attends Levi's And Tequila Don Julio Neon Carnival, with Hydration By Liquid I.V. on April 16, 2022 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Neon Carnival)
Anitta Reveals She Has Endometriosis After 9 Years of 'Suffering' and Being Misdiagnosed by Doctors
Jackie Evancho
Jackie Evancho, 22, Reveals She Has Bones of an '80-Year-Old' Due to Anorexia-Caused Osteoporosis
people seeking therapy
What's the Difference Between Anxiety and Depression?
Dante DeMaino
Scientists Search for the Cause of Mysterious COVID-Related Inflammation in Children
Lenya Lusko
Parents of 5-Year-Old Who Died from Asthma Encourage Cornea Donation: 'It Puts Purpose in the Pain'