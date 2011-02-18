Jennie Finch's Blog: Arriving in Arizona

Currently 21 weeks along, Finch writes about the family's move to Arizona for Daigle's spring training, buying her first pair of maternity jeans and her active baby boy on the way.

Please give a warm welcome to our newest celebrity blogger, Jennie Finch! The recently retired softball player is expecting her second child in late June and will be sharing her pregnancy experience with us monthly.

The Olympian, 30 — who won gold in Athens and silver in Beijing — and her husband, Major League Baseball pitcher Casey Daigle, are already parents to son Ace Shane, 4½.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Currently 21 weeks along, Finch writes about the family’s move to Arizona for Daigle’s spring training, buying her first pair of maternity jeans and her active baby boy on the way.



I can’t believe it’s already been a month since my last post! There’s been so much going on.

Getting packed and driving across Texas and New Mexico to Arizona for spring training with the San Francisco Giants has taken a lot of time and planning. Between packing and finding a temporary place to stay, it’s been a great adventure. When we told Ace how long we were going to be in the car, he looked at us and with a grin said, “Boy, I get to watch a lot of movies then!” He’s such a trooper. Everything’s an adventure for him!

We found a great place to stay in Arizona and have settled in. Ace likes his new bed and his new bedroom, and we’re excited to have my parents come out and visit us for a few days over this weekend. It’s nice to be so close to them out here. We love the desert and the amazing sunsets here, too. When you’re away it’s easy to forget, but we look out every evening and are amazed. The sunsets make you pause and look, they’re that beautiful.

Casey’s already checked into spring training with the Giants. I don’t envy him coming back to training camp. I don’t miss that at all. The soreness in every part of your body, the aches and pains. But we’re so excited for the start of spring, and for baseball and softball season!

It’s awesome seeing Casey in black and orange, those are the colors of the pro team I played for in the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) – the Chicago Bandits! If any of it fit, I’d have to break out some of my old t-shirts in support.

I was surprised at how used to country living I’d become in Louisiana. It’s a big change to be back in the city. There are a ton of shops and restaurants around our apartment, but I have to admit that shopping for maternity clothes is a lot easier here, and boy did I need to find some! It was definitely time.

I bought my first pair of maternity jeans just this week. I’m officially out of denial. Pea in the Pod even had a pair that was long enough — a major challenge when you’re 6’1″ in bare feet. I don’t think I can wear them with heels, but I have a feeling I won’t be wearing heels too often anyway for a long time.

No sooner had we gotten here, though, than we had to head out to Michigan for one of my softball camps. My mother-in-law runs these, and with Casey’s family and my family showing up, as well as a bunch of my Olympic teammates who feel like family, it really becomes a family affair.

I’m always excited to see friends and family and meet the girls who sign up. With my ever-growing bump, though, I worried about being able to still do a pitching demonstration. Luckily I was able to get it in this time. My baby bump isn’t in the way yet, and it was an awesome weekend of softball.

I truly feel blessed to be able to get out there and spend time talking about the sport I love. It inspires me and gives me hope every time I look at these girls who love what they do, and love to play. I look around at their parents who are there in support and I’m blown away.

Through all this, the baby is super active. No surprise there!! He moves a ton, mostly at night, but it’s a joy to be kept awake like that … or so we tell ourselves, right moms? Ace is so pumped, and is already talking about what he and his baby brother will do. He’s already got an agenda and it’s got playing, swimming and wrestling on it, and the list gets longer all the time.

I wish I had better news to report about slowing the weight gain, but the weight is pouring on. I’m still working out. I’ve always been a runner, and even ran a half marathon just before we left Louisiana a few weeks ago. (Completely approved by my doctor, of course!) I’ve been trying to kick up my workouts a little, and watch what I eat to some extent!

Casey is sweet, and tells me to just enjoy. He’s always looking out for me in everything, and this is no exception. I truly am enjoying myself daily! It’s such a sweet, sweet blessing to be expecting number two — we’re so very grateful!