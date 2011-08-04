Jennie Finch's Blog: Life As a Mom of Two!

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

After sharing her experience with us, the recently retired softball player welcomed her second son, Diesel Dean, in June.

The Olympian, 30 — who won gold in Athens and silver in Beijing — and her husband, pitcher Casey Daigle, are also parents to son Ace Shane, 5.

How and where do I begin…

My heart is overflowing with gratitude and joy. Diesel Dean Daigle was brought into this world on Father’s Day, June 19th. He was 8 lbs., 2 oz and 22¼ inches long when he was born at 10:25 p.m. Sunday night. Our hearts and family expanded to a fabulous four, and more indescribable love filled our hearts. He has been just a precious doll, so much fun to see him grow and discover the world.

It’s so incredible how something so small can rock your world like nothing else. It’s so hard to put into words the feeling of having a child and the love that fills you and that is poured into them. Truly amazing. He is just perfect. Just perfect.

Labor was really good to me for the most part. I have to say the worst parts were my left leg falling asleep — and staying asleep — for the last four hours of labor, and a bit of puking here and there. Yes, as you can tell, I did go for the epidural. I was induced and it took me awhile to dilate. It was a long day at the hospital starting at 6:30 a.m., but Baby D was well worth every second of it.

Casey was so great, so very sweet and supportive. He is my rock and he played the part well despite the fears and worries going through his head. He stayed strong for me through it all. My doctor even let me pull Baby D out and put him straight on my chest. What a miracle!

A miracle is really the only way to describe motherhood and giving birth. It’s unbelievable how God has made us women and babies to endure and be able to do so much. A miracle, indeed. Such an incredible blessing. Baby D took a little more pushing than Ace but was definitely an easier recovery. We were even able to take Baby D home within 24 hours of his arrival!

One of the highlights was Ace coming in to see his little brother for the first time. Ace rushed over to his bed and just stared. He stayed there watching every move and admiring his “lil’ guy” as he calls him. Ace checked him out head to toe. It was so, so sweet.

Ace was so excited and has been just the sweetest big brother. He gives Baby D at least 50 kisses a day and rushes over to be at his beck and call. Last night he leaned over and said, “Mommy, I think I love him a little more than I love you. I love you to the solar system and I love Lil’ Guy out of the solar system.” As you can tell, Baby D will be well taken care of and looked over!

As an only child for five years, I was a little worried about the adjustment and how Ace would take it. All that worrying for nothing! I think Ace has taken to the new addition better than I have. I’m still trying to balance it all and make sure Ace gets what he needs, along with Baby D.

From what I hear it’s a normal thing to feel guilty as a mother, especially when trying to fill the needs of a newborn along with maintaining what you had with your first child. So far it’s been good and I’m trying to get better every day with motherhood and the balancing act. It’s becoming easier day by day as we get to know and see Baby D grow.

We took our first trip the weekend of July 9th — we went to Arizona for the MLB All Star festivities. Other than a few interviews here and there, it was my first time back working. Packing was the worst part of it — I am out of shape with packing! I had it down traveling with Ace at least two times a week during the season, but it has gotten so simple over the years.

I’m not going to lie — I had some anxiety traveling with my boys alone on the plane. Again worrying … for nothing! I think worrying and parenting go hand and hand. Ace was all the help I needed and Baby D slept the entire plane ride.

I did a few appearances with Bank of America and State Farm to start the weekend and finished it with a bang playing the 2011 MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game. What a blast! I had so much fun — it was, as always, an extreme honor to share the field with such greats.

Just having given birth three weeks (to the day!) prior, my abs were a little out of shape, along with my lungs. I was out of breath from running the bases. Luckily, since I haven’t been getting much sleep during the night with Baby D, adrenaline took over for the weekend. The fans were incredible too — they kept me going. It was great to be back in Arizona and even better to be back out on the field!

I am extremely excited about this next announcement: I have a book coming out in late August! Throw Like a Girl: How to Dream Big and Believe in Yourself is about my journey — mind, body and spirit — sharing the life lessons I have learned through my experiences on and off the field.

Casey has been on his All Star break this week, which means more sweet family time. We’ve been able to enjoy going to the circus, pool time, resting and relaxing. We are so blessed and enjoying being a family of four.

We have been so overwhelmed with all the love from so many shown during this wonderful time of our lives. Thank you for joining us in our miraculous journey.