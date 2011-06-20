Jennie Finch Welcomes Son Diesel Dean

Jennie Finch delivered her and Casey Daigle's second son, Diesel Dean Daigle, on Sunday, June 19 at 10:25 p.m., they tell PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby D has arrived!

Diesel weighed in at 8 lbs., 2 oz. and is 22¼ inches long. He joins big brother Ace Shane, 5, at home.

“We are so completely grateful and beyond blessed,” the Olympic softball star, 30, tells PEOPLE.

“Casey and I are excited for our sweet precious Baby D! Ace couldn’t be any more pumped to be a big brother to Diesel.”

