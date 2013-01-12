Jennie Finch Welcomes Daughter Paisley Faye

The Olympic softball star and husband Casey Daigle welcomed their third child, Paisley Faye Daigle, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 12.

Jennie Finch‘s daughter has arrived!

“We are so thrilled to announce the birth of our sweet baby girl,” Finch, 32, tells PEOPLE. “Thank y’all for all the sweet words and love. We are incredibly touched! Our hearts are overflowing.”

Paisley weighed in at 8 lbs., 1 oz. and joins big brothers Diesel Dean, 18 months, and Ace Shane, 6½.

Finch, 32, who has blogged her last two pregnancies for PEOPLE.com, said in October that she was leaning towards a Southern-sounding name for her third child.

“Everyone is expecting something crazy and outrageous with having Ace and Diesel,” she joked at the time.

