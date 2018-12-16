Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Ex Roger Spends Time with Their Son Days After She Filed Restraining Order

Shortly after filing a restraining order against her husband Roger Mathews, Jenni “JWoww” Farley appeared to put the drama behind her by spending time with their daughter Meilani Alexandra — while he did the same with their son Greyson Valor, 2.

While in the kitchen on Saturday, the star, 32, fawned over the genius snack food combination that her daughter had just come up with.

“What did you make?” Farley can be heard asking her 4-year-old daughter.

Reaching her hand into a bag of potato chips, Meilani explained, “So you dip into chips and then the whipped cream like this,” before smiling and nibbling on her creation.

In another snap, Farley shared that her daughter was currently sick with “Type A flu.”

That same night, Mathews — who has accused his wife of using their children as “pawns” — shared a snap with Greyson.

In the image, Mathews, 43, leaned over to give his sleeping son a kiss on the forehead.

“Heart half full,” he captioned the image, seemingly referring to the fact that he was not with his daughter.

On Friday, Farley posted a statement from her rep on Instagram regarding the restraining order.

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement. Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so.”

“She is proud to be a hardworking parent who provides for her children,” the statement continued. “While we have chosen not to comment further, we will note that a judge immediately ruled in Jenni’s favor and issued a temporary order of protection last night. Please respect Jenni’s decision for privacy in an effort to protect herself and her children during this time.”

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Roger Mathews Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

A spokesperson for the Toms River Police Department also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, stating that police were dispatched to the couple’s home at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday “for a civil matter.”

“Mr. Mathews was served with a Temporary Restraining Order and provided transportation to another location,” said the spokesperson.

Prior to Farley’s statement, Mathews alleged in a series of Instagram videos that he had called the police himself after the Jersey Shore star was “hysterically shouting” at him while they were fighting about her going back to work.

Mathews also said that after the police left, he went about his day without interacting with Farley. He went on to allege that he was woken up by police at 2 a.m. and removed from his home after being informed that Farley, had contacted the judge and filed a restraining order against him.

He previously claimed he was not allowed to see his children. Toms River Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment on the status of Farley’s restraining order. A rep for Farley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for clarification.

The incident comes three months after Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, citing irreconcilable differences. In the wake of the split, the exes continued to spend time together as a family, even celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary in October and dressing up in matching costumes for Halloween.