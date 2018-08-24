Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Thanks Fans for Support After Revealing Her Son, 2, 'Isn't Speaking' Yet

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is overwhelmed with gratitude for her fans.

On Thursday’s two-part season 2 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the mother of two opened up about how her 2-year-old son Greyson Valor “isn’t speaking” yet and attends “therapy three times a week.”

Sharing a photo of herself hugging the little boy and a subsequent video of him climbing onto a chair, Farley posted an Instagram on Friday thanking those who have reached out with messages of support.

“To everyone that tuned into @jerseyshore last night and messaged, commented etc about @greysonmathewswith similar stories or just showing love I cant thank you enough,” wrote the star, 32. “As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids … no question. I live my life differently because of them.”

“To find out Greyson is ‘behind’ or ‘delayed’ crushed me … but only for a moment … that moment came from wanting to have ‘perfect children’ and ‘how could this happen to me?’ ” she mused. “But Grey is PERFECT and it CAN happen to anyone.”

Farley explained that she shared the details of Greyson’s situation and care because “I want to help anyone going through what I’m going through” and “I’m sure people need support the way I’ve needed it.”

“Greyson is still in therapy 3x a week … he’s doing a lot better,” she continued. “We also changed his diet and removed unnecessary preservatives.”

Farley revealed, “I’ve had almost every test done you can think of because I’ll never accept that this is best case for Grey … I’ll always think outside the box and do anything that will try and help him achieve nothing short of greatness … I don’t sleep much lol. He’s my world and I want to give him the best life … because he deserves it 💙💙”

During confessional segments on the show, Farley said she was really “hurt” in feeling like her castmates — specifically close pal Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — weren’t there for her during this difficult phase of life since most of them did not participate in a Mother’s Day video project for her.

“I do expect my friends to support me when I’m going through this time,” she said. “Just like I support them with all their f—ing s—. … [Nicole] doesn’t understand how bad that hurt me. She really solidified the fact that she’s not a great a friend to me as I am to her.”

Through tears, Farley told husband Roger Mathews earlier in the episode, “I’m going through a very hard time with Greyson, so it actually broke my heart.”