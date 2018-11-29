Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s is speaking out about her son’s autism diagnosis.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who recently opened up to Hollywood Life about 2½-year-old Greyson Valor‘s latest health news, revealed to fans on Wednesday that her little boy is responding well to early intervention after recently being diagnosed with autism.

“This is @greysonmathews with his amazing ABA therapist Nashwa from @wecareautismservices 💙💙💙” she captioned a photo of Greyson and his applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapist.

“Grey was recently diagnosed with autism. He’s also been in early intervention for over 6 months now and doing amazing 💙” continued Farley, 32. “Grey is and will always be my little prince.”

According to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, “Early interventions occur at or before preschool age, as early as 2 or 3 years of age. In this period, a young child’s brain is still forming, meaning it is more ‘plastic’ or changeable than at older ages. Because of this plasticity, treatments have a better chance of being effective in the longer term. Early interventions not only give children the best start possible, but also the best chance of developing to their full potential.”

In her post, Farley also addressed the Hollywood Life piece — published Nov. 21 — and clarified that she intended for the focus of the article to be about her new skincare brand, Naturally Woww — not her son’s diagnosis.

“So to see his diagnosis come as an ‘exclusive’ to a certain site broke my heart and pissed me off. In no way would I ever ‘exclusively tell’ some company about my son, so he becomes their click bate… his story is to precious and no article could capture that,” wrote Farley.

She also shared that she will be donating some of the brand’s profits “to autism organizations that help children like my son…because that’s the only message I intend to spread in my sons name… love and acceptance 💙.”



Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews with son Greyson and daughter Meilani MTV

The diagnosis announcement comes three months after the mother of two — who shares Greyson and 4-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra with estranged husband Roger Mathews — revealed her little boy “isn’t speaking” yet and attends “therapy three times a week.” Two weeks later, she shared an update on his story.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and son Greyson Anthony Serrantonio

And while Greyson is still presently “non-verbal” according to his mom, she told Hollywood Life that he’s currently on a path of “positive, positive” progress.

“He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy,” said Farley, adding that Greyson has “made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech” — specifically, “He’s understanding words better, which was his issue.”