Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Shares Photo of Kids Dressed Up — Looking Much Older — for 100th Day of School

Jenni "JWoww" Farley's children took the 100th day of school very seriously.

On Friday, the Jersey Shore star, 36, shared an adorable photo of her 6-year-old son Greyson Valor and 8-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra dressed as an elderly pair. Greyson donned a classic cardigan with a flannel button-up complete with a bowtie and smoke pipe.

Meilani served a serious face for the camera as she wore a brown sweater, wig, and glasses.

Farley captioned the snap, "100 days of school 👵🏻🧓🏼," referencing the special occasion that sparked their transformations.

Real Housewives of New Jersey newcomer Danielle Cabral chimed in via the comments section of the post and said the photo inspired her when it comes to her own children.

"Can I borrow this for Monday lol? 😬 Was just informed on this yesterday 🥵," she wrote of the 100th-day theme.

Farley shares Meilani and Greyson with her ex-husband Roger Mathews, whom she filed for divorce from in 2018.

In 2018, Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi opened up to PEOPLE about the realities of being moms and how they maintain their own identities.

"Me and Jenni always stress that even though you are a mom, it doesn't mean you are dead," said Polizzi. "I always say, you need to just get out once in a while and just find yourself and be you. I feel like that makes you be a better mom."

Farley added, "I really think Bad Moms, as funny of a comedy it was, really paves the way for people like Nicole and I to say it's okay to have fun as a mom. I feel like there is a huge stigma: the moment you have kids, you are not allowed to drink, you are not allowed to put makeup on, how dare you take time to work out. There is just this stereotype that Nicole and I love to shut down and prove that you can be a phenomenal mother, but at the same time you can find time for yourself and it's okay."

The pair also opened up about how motherhood changed them. Polizzi joked, "Jenni being like 10 years older than me, she definitely couldn't hang."

Farley confessed, "These a-holes were up until, like, 5:00 a.m. I'm normally in bed by 9. And at home I rarely drink because we still have responsibilities the next day."

They both talked about overcoming mom guilt and shared how they explain to their children that "sometimes mommy has to let loose."

"I'm basically raising my kids to not be judgemental and to always just have a fun personality and to understand that sometimes Mommy has to let loose," said Polizzi. "Even daddy has to let loose – I let him go out all the time. It's basically just like, Adults like to have fun with their friends sometimes. And you will know that one day … when you are 45."

Farley echoed a similar sentiment, saying, "We don't want our kids to judge, but at the same time we are doing no harm. We are having fun and they should be proud of their moms because we are able to provide a great life for them and kind of be cool while doing it. Even though our kids probably won't think we are cool."

"No matter what, kids are always embarrassed by their parents," Polizzi said.