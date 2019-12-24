Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says Son Greyson Is 'Experiencing OCD Tendencies': It 'Breaks My Heart'

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is opening up about her son Greyson’s behavioral progress.

On Monday, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, shared on Instagram that 3½-year-old Greyson, who was diagnosed with autism in November 2018, has been “experiencing OCD tendencies” recently.

Farley — who shares Greyson as well as daughter Meilani, 5, with ex husband Roger Mathews — wrote that she is “not sure” if the obsessive-compulsive disorder symptoms “are related to his ASD [autism spectrum disorder] or just overlap.”

The National Institute of Mental Health defines OCD as “a common, chronic, and long-lasting disorder in which a person has uncontrollable, reoccurring thoughts (obsessions) and/or behaviors (compulsions) that he or she feels the urge to repeat over and over.”

Just as Farley has kept fans updated on her son’s progress with an applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapist since his autism diagnosis, she isn’t holding back on sharing this new development in his life.

In the heartfelt and candid caption of a selfie of her and Greyson cuddling, Farley explained that he was in emotional distress for 45 minutes, “all because I didn’t pick him up in the exact spot he needed me to.”

“He cannot continue anything until it’s redone the way he wants. Whether it’s dressing himself, making his own drinks, or walking a certain way… it has to be ‘Greyson do,’” she said of his new tendencies.

While she wants to be supportive, she also feels pressure to “break him of these habits before it affects him socially,” the mother-of-two shared.

She tried to do just that on Monday night, choosing not to pick him up in the way he was insisting on. Instead, she “was ready with open arms when he was ready to give in. Sometimes it takes five seconds… sometimes it takes an hour. Every time breaks my heart but I’ll never give in,” she said of the difficult decision to refuse some of his demands. “If I give in, he will just up the level next time.”

She ended the post on a positive note, reaffirming her commitment to supporting her son and her faith that he will “grow up to be an incredible adult.” She continued, “until then, mama will be right by your side helping your every step. So Greyson, hoping one day you will read this and know Mommy never gave up 💙.”

Farley’s longtime BFF and former Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi offered her support in the comments, writing, “You’re the strongest mawma i know & i love you ❤️ Bubby is so lucky to have you as his mommy 🙏🏽.”

The update on Greyson comes just a few days after Farley stepped out to celebrate boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello’s 25th birthday on Saturday night. The couple, who reconciled earlier this month after their very public split in October, enjoyed a dinner out with fellow Jersey Shore costars, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino.