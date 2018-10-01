Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Estranged Husband Step Out with Daughter Following Divorce Filing

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews‘ No. 1 priority? Their children.

The estranged spouses were nothing but smiles in snapshots they shared to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday and Monday, posing with 4-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra and a friend while taking in a show during the Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour.

The little girls couldn’t contain their excitement, hamming it up for photo ops with Farley and Mathews — plus some recognizable Disney faces like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and more.

“Good day with the Disney JR squad. Thanks Mom for putting it together,” Mathews captioned his photo.

Roger and Meilani Mathews Jwoww/Instagram

Meilani Mathews and a friend Jwoww/Instagram

After nearly three years of marriage, the Jersey Shore star, 32, filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated.

While reps for the star and MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, a source told PEOPLE that the split came as a surprise.

“They always seemed very stable and very much in love,” said the insider. “Roger was always supporting her at events, nights out or any place she needed to be. I always thought he was a good partner for her — much better than the guy she dated before him.”

On Instagram, the 43-year-old father of two (he and Farley also share 2-year-old son Greyson Valor) insisted he wasn’t giving up on his marriage.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true. I don’t blame her,” he said. “There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … and [it was] not a good one.”

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting,” he added. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad. We’re in counseling, so there is hope.”