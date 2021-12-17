Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Dedicates a Sensory Room to Son Greyson: 'A Full-Circle Moment for My Family'

"To be able to attend events and games knowing there's a safe space for him, and others with sensory processing disorders, is so monumental to me," said the Jersey Shore star

Jenni "JWoww" Farley has made one dream for her son — and many more children like him — a reality.

On Tuesday, the Jersey Shore star cut the ribbon on a room at New York City's Barclays Center that is specially designed to accommodate visitors with sensory processing disorders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Partnering with Barclays and KultureCity to create The Greyson Mathews Sensory Room is the culmination of a years-long "mission" for Farley since her 5-year-old son Greyson, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Roger Mathews, was diagnosed with autism three years ago.

Farley, 35, told guests at the open that she has been looking for ways to help kids like Greyson since she first began to fully understand his sensory sensitivities when she brought him to a WWE event at the Brooklyn arena.

After her son's autism diagnosis at 2 years old, Farley thought Greyson's would "only ... have a speech delay," but at the WWE bout, she shared, "I realized that autism was bigger than that. I realized that sensory needs and sensory issues were at play. Long story short, he couldn't fully enjoy the experience."

J Woww Credit: anthony serrantonio

Farley said the creation of the sensory room "is a full-circle moment for my family," explaining, "We came to Barclays a few years ago for an event and had to leave early when Greyson became overwhelmed and overstimulated."

She added, "Now, to be able to attend events and games knowing there's a safe space for him, and others with sensory processing disorders, is so monumental to me."

Farley's daughter Meilani, 7, joined her mom and brother at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. All three posed for photos inside the room, which features Yogibo bean bags and Nanoleaf visual light panels, plus tactical work by an artist with autism, activity panels and bubble walls, according to SB Nation.

J Woww Credit: anthony serrantonio

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, JWoww said she was "honored"to have formed a partnership with the Barclays Center and KultureCity, which works on "sensory accessibility and inclusion for those with invisible disabilities," according to its official website.