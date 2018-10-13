Since revealing her son’s speech delay on an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni “JWoww” Farley has made it her mission to help be a voice not just for her son Greyson Valor, but also speak up for other moms and children in a similar situation.

However, the 32-year-old reality star revealed during an interview with the Today show on Wednesday, that she’s felt “very alone” in the process.

“When Greyson wasn’t hitting his marks in the world of doctors, Roger, couldn’t, not that he couldn’t care less, but he was like ‘He’s perfect. He’s going to be fine. This is no big deal,'” Farley said of her estranged husband Roger Mathews, whom she split from in September.

While Mathews’ outlook on their son’s growth was hopeful, it left JWoww feeling conflicted.

“In that aspect, I felt very alone because I was the only parent, I thought, like ‘Am I bad wanting to get him help because Roger’s not concerned, so should I not be concerned?'” Harley continued.

Mathews has not commented on his estranged wife’s claim that he wasn’t concerned about his son’s developmental delays but he did share a cute throwback video of his little boy giggling as a baby.

“Bubby use to be fat as hell and loved him some balloons,” he captioned the video.

A rep for Mathews did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After nearly three years of marriage, Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on September 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated.

JWoww and her son Greyson Michael Loccisano/Getty

The duo tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together in front of a group of family and friends that included her Jersey Shore costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Pauly D, and Bachelorette alums Trista and Ryan Sutter.

On September 14, two days after Farley filed, Mathews posted a cryptic message on Instagram saying, “Sometimes we must find ourselves within ourselves. Finding yourself doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. It means coming to terms with shortcomings within yourself for the greater good. Not just the greater good of yourself. The greater good of those you care the most about.”

In addition to Greyson, Farley and Mathews share 4-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and her family MTV

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Farley explained why she stopped regularly posting updates of her son like she did before.

“One of the biggest reasons was because Greyson wasn’t hitting his milestones the way other kids were supposed to. Another reason was because he wasn’t and still isn’t understanding a lot of words.”

Regardless, the MTV reality star still sees Greyson as the apple of her eye.

“I don’t know if I would even call it a struggle because Greyson is still perfect to me. But it’s something as a mom and a parent I’m going through and a lot of parents go through,” Farley said.