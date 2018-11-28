Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Said She 'Felt Very Alone' Weeks Before Announcing Son's Autism Diagnosis

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has experienced a little loneliness when it comes to her son’s well being.

Just over a month before revealing to Hollywood Life that her 2½-year-old little boy Greyson Valor has been diagnosed with autism, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star explained in an interview with Today that there was a disconnect between how she and now-estranged husband Roger Mathews viewed their son’s development.

“When Greyson wasn’t hitting his marks in the world of doctors, Roger couldn’t … not that he couldn’t care less, but he was like, ‘He’s perfect. He’s going to be fine. This is no big deal,’ ” she said in the October Today interview of Mathews, whom she split from in September after almost three years of marriage.

While Mathews’ outlook on their son’s growth was hopeful, it left Farley feeling conflicted. “In that aspect, I felt very alone because I was the only parent,” she continued. “I thought, ‘Am I bad wanting to get him help because Roger’s not concerned, so should I not be concerned?’ “

The diagnosis announcement came three months after the mother of two — who shares Greyson and 4-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra with Mathews — revealed her son “isn’t speaking” yet and attends “therapy three times a week.” Two weeks later, she shared an update on his story.

And while Greyson is still presently “non-verbal” according to his mom, she explained in her conversation with Hollywood Life that he’s on a path of “positive, positive” progress.

“He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy,” said Farley, 32, adding that Greyson has “made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech” — specifically, “He’s understanding words better, which was his issue.”

Despite the former couple’s separation, the two came together to celebrate Halloween with their children just over a month after Farley filed for divorce.

“We always try and get into the spirit of Halloween every year,” Mathews captioned a photo gallery of the family dressed as Moana characters, adding that it’s Meilani’s “favorite holiday.”

“Bubby’s is Thanksgiving cause there is a humongous dead bird on the table he can eat and lots of other yummy stuff. Except cauliflower. F— cauliflower,” he joked, referring to Greyson.

Two weeks earlier, Mathews and Farley linked up to celebrate their anniversary, with the father of two captioning a photo of the pair having dinner together, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”