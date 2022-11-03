Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrates Halloween in 'Harry Potter' Costumes with Fiancé Zack and Kids

Jenni Farley shares son Greyson, 6, and daughter Meilani, 8, with ex Roger Mathews

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on November 3, 2022 02:48 PM
Jenni "JWoww" Farley Celebrates Halloween in 'Harry Potter' Costumes with Fiancé and Kids
Photo: Jenni "JWoww" Farley Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her family had a magical Halloween.

The Jersey Shore star, 37, shared photos on Instagram Tuesday of her family's Halloween costumes, which took on a Harry Potter theme.

The reality star matched with son Greyson, 6, and daughter Meilani, 8, in Gryffindor uniforms while Farley's fiancé, Zack Clayton Carpinello, dressed up as Hagrid in an all-gray outfit with a wig and beard.

"The wizarding World of Harry Potter ⚡️ 🧙‍♀️," she captioned the playful photos, which show her kids striking different poses with their wands.

In January, Farley talked to Entertainment Tonight about her successful co-parenting relationship with the kids' father, ex-husband Roger Mathews.

The reality star explained that the exes — who split in 2018 — "balance each other really well" when it comes to parenting their children.

"At the end of the day, you just have to put the kids first, and he's very understanding with my schedule changing, with filming," Farley told ET's Rachel Smith.

jenni farley
Jenni Farley/Instagram

Last December, Farley made one dream for her son — and many more children like him — a reality when she partnered with Barclays and KultureCity to create The Greyson Mathews Sensory Room, the culmination of a years-long "mission" for Farley after Greyson was diagnosed with autism in 2018.

Farley said the creation of the sensory room "is a full-circle moment for my family," explaining, "We came to Barclays a few years ago for an event and had to leave early when Greyson became overwhelmed and overstimulated."

She added, "Now, to be able to attend events and games knowing there's a safe space for him, and others with sensory processing disorders, is so monumental to me."

