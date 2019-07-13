Her little one is growing up so fast!

Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared a touching birthday tribute on Saturday, in honor of her daughter Meilani Alexandra’s birthday.

“My baby girl turned 5 today 😫😫😫,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet photo of her daughter getting some shut-eye.

“I don’t know where the time went 😢 apparently I blinked and BAM 5 years went by,” she continued, adding that she had mixed feelings about her daughter getting older.

“This ones a hard one for me because she’s no longer my preschool baby… she’s my soon to be kindergartner that’s going to take on the world,” Farley remarked.

The reality star went on to share that while she doesn’t get as much affection from her daughter as she used to, early that morning, Meilani had come into her room to ask if they could snuggle.

“I cherish every snuggle … because they don’t happen like they used to… but around 2 am last night, she came into my room and asked to snuggle,” she wrote, adding several heart-eyed emojis. “I pray she does that for the next 50 years. Happy birthday Meilani you deserve the world.”

The sweet post caught the eye of several members of Farley’s Jersey Shore family.

“Happy Birthday sweet Meilani!!! Love you beautiful girl!” wrote Lauren Sorrentino, who is married to Farley’s costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Cast member Angelina Pivarnick added, “@jwoww happy bday Meilani.”

Farley’s ex Roger Matthews, with whom she also shares son Greyson Valor, 3, also went on to share a birthday tribute of his own.

“Happy 5th birthday to our first born. You will forever be my Angel Baby,” he wrote alongside a series of cute clips and snapshots taken over the years. “Daddy loves you Meilani !!”

Meilani’s birthday took place just two days after the premiere episode of season 3 of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where Farley opened up about her estranged husband’s initial reaction to their son Greyson‘s autism diagnosis.

“I took the initiative towards getting him help. That was a huge argument between Roger and I. [He was like,] ‘He’s fine, he’s fine, he’s fine,’ ” Farley, said to her friend and costar Deena Cortese during the episode.

“He had a nervous breakdown in the pediatrician’s,” the mother of two alleged of Mathews, 44. “My heart broke for him because he was like, ‘I just want my son to walk down an aisle and have a family of his own.’ “

(When reached for comment by PEOPLE regarding the “nervous breakdown,” Mathews said, “Jenni and I are friendly and co-parenting well at this stage in the game and both have every intention of doing whatever we can do for both our children.”)

After nearly three years of marriage, Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

Farley went on to reveal her son’s autism diagnosis in November.