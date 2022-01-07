The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star told Entertainment Tonight that she and her ex "balance each other really well"

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Opens Up About Co-Parenting with Ex Roger Mathews: 'He's Very Understanding'

It's family first for the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley revealed how she and her ex-husband Roger Mathews are successfully co-parenting during an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote the new season of the MTV show.

The reality star, 35, explained that the exes — who split in 2018 — "balance each other really well" when it comes to parenting their children: daughter Meilani, 7, and son Greyson, 5.

"At the end of the day, you just have to put the kids first, and he's very understanding with my schedule changing, with filming," Farley told ET's Rachel Smith.

This season of the reality show follows the original members of the Jersey Shore and their families as they reunite in the Florida Keys for an epic vacation. Farley commended Mathews as well as the production for accommodating her children's schedules.

"I'm not a 9-to-5 person, so he knows that I'm filming Jersey Shore and we're going to the Keys," she said. "And it was great that production worked around the kids' vacation from school. So he knows that they're just going down there to live their best life with their virgin margaritas and piña coladas."

"He's very understanding of that, and I make sure he gets them extra during the times that I have them," she added.

Farley also opened up about the role her fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello — who is a professional wrestler — plays in her children's lives.

"We are truly a family. He is truly a role model for the kids," she shared. "He is super hands-on, especially when it comes to Greyson and his needs and he wants to be a part of every part of the children's way."

JWOWW Jenni "JWoww" Farley and son Greyson | Credit: JWOWW/Instagram

Last month, Farley opened The Greyson Mathews Sensory Room at New York City's Barclays Center in honor of her son who was diagnosed with autism three years ago.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Farley said the creation of the sensory room "is a full-circle moment for my family. We came to Barclays a few years ago for an event and had to leave early when Greyson became overwhelmed and overstimulated."