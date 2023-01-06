Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Enjoys Night Out with Daughter Meilani at 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season Premiere

Jenni Farley shares son Greyson, 6, and daughter Meilani, 8, with ex Roger Mathews

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 04:22 PM
Meilani Matthews and Jenni "JWoww" Farley attend the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 + MTV Premiere Screening and Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Jenni "JWoww" Farley enjoyed a fabulous night out with her little girl in tow!

The Jersey Shore star attended the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race with daughter Meilani, 8, as her date for the night. The mom of two, 37, posed in a black long sleeved-dress with cutouts across the body while her daughter looked like a princess in a royal blue ballgown.

Mom and daughter also posed for photos with Jersey Shore: Family Reunion castmate Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who appears alongside Farley as guest judges during the show's latest season.

Sharing photos from the night on Instagram Friday, Farley called it, "A night to remember with my princess."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Meilani Mathews and Jenni 'JWOWWW' Farley attend the 'RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Premiere' at Conrad New York on January 05, 2023 in New York City.
Santiago Felipe/Getty

The mom also shared scenes from the special night on her Instagram Story, showing Meilani excitedly taking selfies as she was getting her hair done ahead of the event.

In another post, Meilani twirls happily in her dress, with a gray cardigan sweater over it. Later, the little girl can be seen asleep in her party dress next to her smiling mom.

Farley shares Meilani and son Greyson, 6, with ex-husband Roger Mathews.

Last January, Farley talked to Entertainment Tonight about her successful co-parenting relationship with the kids' father.

The reality star explained that the exes — who split in 2018 — "balance each other really well" when it comes to parenting their children.

"At the end of the day, you just have to put the kids first, and he's very understanding with my schedule changing, with filming," Farley told ET.

In December 2021, Farley made one dream for her son — and many more children like him — a reality when she partnered with Barclays and KultureCity to create The Greyson Mathews Sensory Room, the culmination of a years-long "mission" for Farley after Greyson was diagnosed with autism in 2018.

Farley said the creation of the sensory room "is a full-circle moment for my family," explaining, "We came to Barclays a few years ago for an event and had to leave early when Greyson became overwhelmed and overstimulated."

She added, "Now, to be able to attend events and games knowing there's a safe space for him, and others with sensory processing disorders, is so monumental to me."

Related Articles
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Tests Cosmetics and Skin Care for Upcoming Line with Stepdaughter Taylor
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Tests Cosmetics, Skin Care with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'So Excited'
Christine Brown Gave Up a 'Bombed Busy' Day for a Card Game with Daughter Ysabel: 'Blessed'
Christine Brown Gave Up 'Bombed Busy' Day for Card Game with Daughter Ysabel: 'Blessed'
Kim K Dresses North as Kanye in TikTok
Kim Kardashian Helps Daughter North Transform into Dad Kanye West with Special-Effects Makeup
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Meghan King attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Meghan King Says 'No More Showing My Kids' Faces' Online: 'Enforcing Boundaries'
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl Is Teaching Her Daughters Not to Worry About People-Pleasing: 'It's Not Your Job'
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Olympia Tagging Along for Mom's Massage: 'So Cute'
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett and His Family Enjoy the 'Most Snow' They've Ever Seen on Ski Trip: Photos
David Harbour with step daughter Ethel San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA
David Harbour Spends Time with Wife Lily Allen's Daughter Marnie During NBA Game in N.Y.C.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Baby Bump in Vacation Polaroids
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Bares Her Baby Bump in Vacation Polaroids with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Tarek El Moussa family skiiing
Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Photos from Ski Trip with Kids: 'I Live for Moments Like These'
Tom Brady daughter
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
Savannah's daughter Vale explains what stocks are
Watch Savannah Guthrie's Daughter, 8, Explain the Stock Market in Impressive Clip: 'Nailed It'
kim kardashian son
Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Son Saint as They Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas in Cute Photos
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Ask Son Shai to 'Please Pause' Growing Up on 6th Birthday
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Ask Son Shai to 'Please Pause' Growing Up as He Turns 6
Cory Wharton Asks for Prayers as Daughter Maya, 7 Months, Undergoes Open Heart Surgery
Cory Wharton Asks Fans for Prayers as Daughter Maya, 7 Months, Undergoes Open Heart Surgery
Diddy Shares New Photos of Baby Love as He Enjoys a Family Yacht Getaway
Diddy Shares Glimpses of Baby Daughter Love on Family Yacht Getaway — See the Photos!