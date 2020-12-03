See Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Son Greyson, 4½, Reading 2 Years After Autism Diagnosis: 'Crushing It'

Greyson Valor is getting his word game on!

"Okay, you ready? Let's read," says a female voice from off camera in the video, before Greyson goes on to expertly recite, "My ... mom ... is ... fun."

As cheers erupt from around the little boy, he gets up and does a celebratory dance over his achievement.

"@greysonmathews KEEPS CRUSHING IT 😫😫😫 I cry every time I watch this 🙏🏽. @wecareautismservices," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 35, captioned the adorable footage.

Farley has been open about Greyson's journey since his diagnosis and her previous September 2018 announcement that he wasn't speaking yet, as well as the fact that he was "experiencing OCD tendencies" last December. In addition, she continues to be proud of how far he has come.

Last October, the mom of two shared a video update about Greyson's progress since he began working with an applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapist earlier in 2019. At the time, Farley explained that her son made major strides after receiving the ABA therapy for a little over six months and gradually increasing the time with his We Care Autism therapist.

"Since he started with We Care Autism ABA services, [it] has been one hell of an experience," Farley said, adding that she fought her insurance company "to get the best of the best … for Greyson."

The reality star — who shares Greyson as well as daughter Meilani Alexandra, 6, with ex-husband Roger Mathews — told PEOPLE earlier this year that Greyson has inspired her to speak out about the "stigma" surrounding autism.

"I feel very confident as a parent to put out all the milestones and I really just want to break the stigma," Farley said at the time. "But at the same time, there are always those backseat-driver parents — the people that want to tell you or insinuate that they know better. And they're not in your lives 24/7."