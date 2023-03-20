Jenelle Evans Granted Full Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years of Grandmother Barbara Evans' Care

Jenelle Evans first became an MTV personality when appearing on 16 & Pregnant during her pregnancy with the now 13-year-old

Published on March 20, 2023 05:01 PM
Jenelle Evans Granted Full Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years of Grandmother Barbara Evans' Care
Jenelle Evans and son Jace. Photo: Jenelle Evans/instagram

Jenelle Evans finally has custody of her firstborn.

On Sunday, the former Teen Mom star, 31, shared a sentimental moment in her life on Instagram and TikTok, celebrating as she officially was granted full custody of son Jace, 13.

"#MyHappyEnding ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support! Words cant descibe how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom. ❤️😭," she captioned the video.

Set to Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," Jenelle can be seen signing paperwork and explaining that mom Barbara Evans — who had custody of Jace since infancy — is "completely fine" with the decision.

"She's like, 'I'm ready to have my freedom. I'm ready to go on a cruise.' And her and her friend have a cruise already planned."

Jenelle then faces the camera, with tears streaming from her face as she shows the official paperwork. "It's done. It's done," she says through tears.

The former reality star is also mom to daughter Ensley, 6, with husband David Eason, as well as son Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith. She is also stepmom to Eason's daughter, Maryssa, 15.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after her husband shot and killed their family dog for biting their daughter in the face. MTV had already fired Eason in 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.

She temporarily lost custody of her children amid the scandal and subsequently split from Eason, though the two later reconciled.

