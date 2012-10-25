Although we went to rival universities, Kal Penn and I have been best friends since college and have always supported each other. While I'm incredibly proud of every success he has had in his acting career, I'm especially proud of the position he recently held in the White House. His intellect and political convictions are two of his most impressive attributes. He was also one of the first people to celebrate with us when I found out I was pregnant! And since he adores Gray, he wanted her to have mementos (a bib and onesie!) from his White House stint.