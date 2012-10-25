Decorating 101: Jenna von Oy's Sweet & Personal Nursery Style
WELCOME NOTES
Two of our closest friends, JD and Brittany, hosted our coed baby shower, and Brittany created this brilliant keepsake. She printed a poster of a baby carriage and supplied pens and pink ink pads so our guests could write a message. They could also leave their thumbprints, which Brittany connected to the carriage as pink balloons! It now hangs in a place of honor in Gray's room.
FRAMED HAIR ACCESSORY HOLDER
Several companies gifted Gray beautiful flowered bands and barrettes, and my mom even made some. As luck would have it, she was born with a full head of hair! Her nursery doesn't have an abundance of storage space, so I had to get creative. I found a black lacquered frame with a padded center to pin photos, and I tied various ribbons across the length of the frame to fasten hair clips onto it. Now we don't have to scrounge through drawers to find her pretty bows.
PASSED-DOWN BOOKS
My husband and I are both avid bookworms and our mothers were kind enough to save some of our childhood favorites so we could begin Gray's collection with tales that hold sentimental value for us. My former third grade teacher even gifted her with books we read aloud in class together, complete with personal inscriptions. The bookshelf also holds a selection of French and Italian children's books we collected on our honeymoon. In anticipation of having a baby, we thought it might be fun to buy one in each town we visited.
THE MOBILE
I've never been a fan of traditional mobiles, but I know infants are stimulated by movement and bright colors. I have an affinity for design projects, so I came up with an idea to bridge the gap and decided to suspend paper lanterns and tulle pom-poms over Gray's crib. My husband and I executed this undertaking as a team, though I was more project leader than worker bee since I was eight months pregnant. We used fishing line and sturdy hooks to hang everything and reinforced it to ensure nothing would tumble into the crib. The result: A fun, festive design that's colorful enough to capture our daughter's attention!
CHANGING TABLE & CHALKBOARD
Gray's changing table is the only custom piece in her room because I had specific ideas about what I wanted it to look like and how it should function. We were fortunate that my mother-in-law gifted her crib, so the combination table and dresser was our major purchase. Above it hangs a chalkboard sign that used to display the menu at the wine bar where my husband and I met. The restaurant closed while I was pregnant, but the owner gave it to us as a souvenir during our final meal on closing night. Now, we have friends and family sign it when they visit Gray.
NAME SIGN
This antique wooden frame has managed to play a role in every major event of our lives. It was an integral part of our engagement photos, served as a prop in our wedding photo booth and was used in our first family photo shoot with Gray. We thought it apropos to make it a showpiece in our daughter's room. I bought wooden letters from our local hobby shop, painted them to match the nursery and strung them with decorative ribbon. Next, I mounted them in the center of the wall adorned by our special frame. Now we get to enjoy it every day.
WHITE HOUSE SWAG
Although we went to rival universities, Kal Penn and I have been best friends since college and have always supported each other. While I'm incredibly proud of every success he has had in his acting career, I'm especially proud of the position he recently held in the White House. His intellect and political convictions are two of his most impressive attributes. He was also one of the first people to celebrate with us when I found out I was pregnant! And since he adores Gray, he wanted her to have mementos (a bib and onesie!) from his White House stint.
VINTAGE BOOTS & BABY PHOTOS
A couple of dear friends, who are serious style mavens, gave Gray her first pair of shoes – button-up vintage boots! I couldn't help myself and I put them on display. I positioned them on a long glass table next to framed baby photos of my husband and me.
JENNA VON OY & GRAY BRATCHER
In between blogging for PEOPLE and writing for her own website, the former Blossom actress enjoys spending time with her baby girl, born May 21. Here, the adorable twosome don matching kitchen aprons created by husband Brad Bratcher's aunt. "When someone takes the time to create something from the heart, it means the world to me," says the new mom.