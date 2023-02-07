Jenna Johnson Reveals Baby's Name, Shows His Face in Sweet Instagram Photo: 'Completely Infatuated'

Jenna Johnson has revealed her baby boy's name.

On Tuesday, Johnson, 28, shared an adorable new photo of son Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, whom she shares with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, on Instagram.

The Dancing with the Stars couple previously posted glimpses of their baby, born on Jan. 10, but now Johnson shared a full-body photo of their bundle of joy in celebration of his 1-month birthday.

"Cannot believe it's been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is," Johnson captioned the sweet post.

In the photo, the baby is dressed in a maple-colored cardigan and pants set with a white undershirt with arrows pointing up and down. Rome Valentin has a smile on his face, his legs crossed and his fists balled up. Next to him is a wood panel introducing him to the world.

Many congratulated the new mom in the comments.

"ROME 🥹🥹🥹 sweet boy I love you so much!!!!!!" So You Think You Can Dance alum Lindsay Arnold Cusick, 29, commented on the post.

Dancing with the Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert, 28, wrote: "Ahhhhh he is so perfect!! 😍🥺."

Rumer Willis, who is expecting her own baby, also commented, writing, "Hi sweet beautiful boy 😍."

On Jan. 17, Johnson posted a photo of herself holding the baby while wearing a necklace with the initial "R."

While the couple kept the name under wraps, they had it picked out for years, Johnson told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

The couple selected names for their children long before the professional dancer was pregnant with their first baby.

"We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," she shared. "Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it."

The couple tied the knot in 2019.

Johnson has opened up about her journey toward motherhood, including the painful reality of experiencing months of negative results.

"I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy," Johnson wrote in a candid Instagram post shared last year. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

She encouraged anyone struggling with pregnancy to not "lose hope."