Jenna Johnson Reveals Baby's Name, Shows His Face in Sweet Instagram Photo: 'Completely Infatuated'

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, who were married in 2019, welcomed their baby boy, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, on Jan. 10

By Melissa Montoya
Published on February 7, 2023 08:01 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy visits the Empire State Building on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Jenna Johnson has revealed her baby boy's name.

On Tuesday, Johnson, 28, shared an adorable new photo of son Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, whom she shares with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, on Instagram.

The Dancing with the Stars couple previously posted glimpses of their baby, born on Jan. 10, but now Johnson shared a full-body photo of their bundle of joy in celebration of his 1-month birthday.

"Cannot believe it's been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is," Johnson captioned the sweet post.

In the photo, the baby is dressed in a maple-colored cardigan and pants set with a white undershirt with arrows pointing up and down. Rome Valentin has a smile on his face, his legs crossed and his fists balled up. Next to him is a wood panel introducing him to the world.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoYKeMZvBGR/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D jennajohnson's profile picture jennajohnson Verified Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy ✨ Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!! **the left dimple melts me every time 🥹😭
Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

Many congratulated the new mom in the comments.

"ROME 🥹🥹🥹 sweet boy I love you so much!!!!!!" So You Think You Can Dance alum Lindsay Arnold Cusick, 29, commented on the post.

Dancing with the Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert, 28, wrote: "Ahhhhh he is so perfect!! 😍🥺."

Rumer Willis, who is expecting her own baby, also commented, writing, "Hi sweet beautiful boy 😍."

On Jan. 17, Johnson posted a photo of herself holding the baby while wearing a necklace with the initial "R."

While the couple kept the name under wraps, they had it picked out for years, Johnson told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

The couple selected names for their children long before the professional dancer was pregnant with their first baby.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13039854be) Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles - 20 Jul 2022
Broadimage/Shutterstock

"We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," she shared. "Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it."

The couple tied the knot in 2019.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Johnson has opened up about her journey toward motherhood, including the painful reality of experiencing months of negative results.

"I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy," Johnson wrote in a candid Instagram post shared last year. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

She encouraged anyone struggling with pregnancy to not "lose hope."

Related Articles
Ruben Studdard Shares the Special Connection Son Olivier Shares with the Singer's Late Brother
'American Idol' Alum Ruben Studdard Reveals the Connection Son Shares with Singer's Late Brother
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party: Photo
Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt Reveals Dad Arnold Has a Pony at His Home for Her Two Daughters
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Reveals Dad Arnold Has a Pony at His Home for Her Two Daughters
Diddy daughters, Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Diddy Shares Sweet Bonding Moment Between Twins D'Lila and Jessie and Their Baby Sister Love
https://www.instagram.com/stories/teresagiudice/3031698224730257200/. TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram
Teresa Giudice's Blended Family Gets Together for Daughter Milania's 17th Birthday — See Photos!
Kristina Zias & Stephen D’Angelo, baby Christian
Influencer Kristina Zias Welcomes Second Baby Boy with Husband Stephen: 'Unbelievable Blessing'
Christina Perri daughters
Christina Perri Says 'Healing' Happened When Daughter Carmella First Held Baby Sister Pixie
Hilary Swank Shares Cute Pregnancy Update: ‘Oven’s Heatin’ Up, Dough’s Beginning to Rise!!’
Hilary Swank Shares Sweet Pregnancy Update: 'Oven's Heatin' Up, Dough's Beginning to Rise'
Keke Palmer Underwear Dance. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoScdA4gygc/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Keke Palmer/Instagram
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Off Baby Bump as She Dances in Her Underwear: 'Good Morning, Y'all'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Gina Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Jokes She's Taking 'Some Bets' on Whether Baby or New Show Arrives First
NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with Husband David Williams. Credit: Mom365/Andrea Del Valle.
NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with David Williams: 'In a State of Wondrous Awe'
Meghan Trainor
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares the Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Her Second Baby
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie attend day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kit Harington Reveals Wife Rose Leslie Is Pregnant, Expecting Their Second Baby
'The Sweet Photos Tom Brady Shared Upon News of His Retirement' - from Tom Brady
Tom Brady Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Ben and Jack on the Sidelines After Retirement News
Ant Anstead, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Young
Ant Anstead Comments on Tarek and Heather El Moussa's Baby News
christina perri
Christina Perri Recalls Dissociating During Daughter's Birth After Past Trauma: 'I Was Terrified'