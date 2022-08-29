Val Chmerkovskiy and Pregnant Jenna Johnson Reveal They're Having a Baby Boy: 'So Excited!'

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are feeling blue — in the best way!

The couple shared the exciting news that they're expecting a son on Instagram Sunday with a fun sex reveal featuring confetti poppers.

In what appears to be a professional photoshoot, Johnson, 28, and Chmerkovskiy, 36, smile in anticipation of the news. The first photo is black-and-white while the following snaps are in color, showing that the confetti is blue.

"IT'S A ... BOY!!!!!!! 💙Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!!" Johnson captioned the pictures.

"SO EXCITED to be a boy mom 😭," she also wrote, and added that she would be posting a new video on her YouTube channel on Monday with all the details.

In her YouTube channel debut last week, the Dancing with the Stars pro revealed how she told her husband and their family and friends that she is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

Chmerkovskiy's portion of the video, also shared on Instagram, showed him opening up a sneaker box that looked like it would have a pair of shoes his size in it. Instead, it had four pregnancy tests and a pair of infant Air Force Ones.

"Oh my God. Are you serious?" he asked his wife, who laughed in response. He looked emotional as he put the box down and took a closer look. Then, Johnson went over to him and the two hugged and smiled.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chmerkovskiy picked up one of their dogs and cradled them in his arms. "You're going to be a sister!" he said to the dog.

"That was one of the best nights of my life," Johnson said of the moment after sharing it. "We couldn't stop talking about it, we couldn't stop thinking about it. It was amazing."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, previously spoke to PEOPLE about all the special details of the pregnancy.

Johnson — who is due in January, and revealed after her pregnancy announcement that she endured two years of infertility before finally conceiving — is allowing herself space for physical changes.

"Every day when I look in the mirror and I get bigger and bigger, it just hits me what's happening," said the mom-to-be. "I just think I try to find ways to be super grateful and find moments of gratitude. I started a little gratitude journal. Just every day I write what's happening in my body. What I've liked. What I don't like. But just how magical the experience is. So I think trying to keep my mind in that mindset has been really helpful for me."

"Val is just so funny in this whole experience," Johnson added. "He is obsessed with my body growing. He's just obsessed with everything. The boobs, the butt, the belly. So for him to be so sweet and positive about my body, has just made me feel so beautiful."