Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'

Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids.

The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby.

"We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it."

However, Johnson admits that she may have a change of heart when her baby boy arrives in January.

"I'm a visual person for sure," she explains. "And so I have this weird thing where I don't want to be 100 percent set on it, even though we both love it."

"I really want to see him first before we make that decision," she adds. "So far we have one that I'm pretty set on, so who knows, it might switch the day of."

No matter what moniker they choose for their son, Johnson says she already knows he shares his parents' love of dance and music.

"He's very active. But it's really funny, because every time we play music or I've gone to a show and sat in the audience for a solid two hours, he is his most active," she says. "So I think he loves music."

"I'm sure all babies are very active in their mom's bellies, but man, he's letting me have it. I'm like, 'Oh, we're doing a full hip-hop dance right now for the past three minutes.' It's great."

However, the soon-to-be mom doesn't want her son to feel any pressure to follow in Johnson and Chmerkovskiy's dancing footsteps.

"If he wants to dance, we will gladly support that. But I don't want to force anything," she says. "I don't want him to have the pressure of both my parents dance, I have to dance."

In July, Johnson opened up about her journey toward motherhood in a candid Instagram post.

"We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break," Johnson wrote alongside a video of her reaction to her positive pregnancy test. "So the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget 🤍"

She explained further in her caption that "our journey getting to this point wasn't an easy one," opening up about the pain of experiencing months of negative results.

"I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy," Johnson wrote. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

She encouraged anyone struggling with pregnancy to not "lose hope."

