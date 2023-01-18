Jenna Johnson Shares Glimpse at Her and Val Chmerkovskiy's Baby Boy: 'My Heart Is Forever His'

Jenna Johnson is celebrating her first week as a mother with a sweet Instagram post about her newborn.

In the close-up photo, the newborn is holding onto Johnson's finger as she cradles the baby on her chest, with the back of the baby's head and ear facing the camera.

The Dancing with the Stars pro wrote in the post that she will share more when she and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ready, but for now she is "trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can."

Johnson, 28, gave birth to a baby boy on Jan. 10.

"One week with my little love ✨," Johnson captioned the post. "I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… 'You don't know what love is until you have your own child.' My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it 🤍."

The couple announced their little one's arrival a day after he was born with a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding onto his mom's thumb as Chmerkovskiy, 36, cradled both their hands.

"𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 𝕚𝕤 𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕕 🤍 1.10.2023," the couple wrote.

The baby's name has not been shared publicly, but eagle-eyed observer Ezra Sosa, a Dancing with the Stars alum, noticed a necklace around Johnson's neck with the letter "R."

"'R' 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀," Sosa commented.

While the couple is keeping the name under wraps, they have had it picked out for years, Johnson told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

The Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before the professional dancer was pregnant with their first baby.

"We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," she shared. "Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it."

In July, Johnson opened up about her journey into motherhood in a candid Instagram post.

"We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break," Johnson wrote alongside a video of her reaction to her positive pregnancy test. "So the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget 🤍."

She explained further in her caption that "our journey getting to this point wasn't an easy one," opening up about the pain of experiencing months of negative results.

"I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy," Johnson wrote. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

She encouraged anyone struggling with pregnancy to not "lose hope."