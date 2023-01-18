Jenna Johnson Shares Glimpse at Her and Val Chmerkovskiy's Baby Boy: 'My Heart Is Forever His'

"One week with my little love ✨," the dancer captioned the post

By Melissa Montoya
Published on January 18, 2023 12:53 AM
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studios' "Cinderella" at The Greek Theatre on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CninmRDLwp4/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D jennajohnson's profile picture jennajohnson Verified One week with my little love ✨ I promise I will share more when we are ready. Trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can. I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… “You don’t know what love is until you have your own child.” My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it 🤍 1h
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty; Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

Jenna Johnson is celebrating her first week as a mother with a sweet Instagram post about her newborn.

In the close-up photo, the newborn is holding onto Johnson's finger as she cradles the baby on her chest, with the back of the baby's head and ear facing the camera.

The Dancing with the Stars pro wrote in the post that she will share more when she and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ready, but for now she is "trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can."

Johnson, 28, gave birth to a baby boy on Jan. 10.

"One week with my little love ✨," Johnson captioned the post. "I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… 'You don't know what love is until you have your own child.' My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it 🤍."

The couple announced their little one's arrival a day after he was born with a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding onto his mom's thumb as Chmerkovskiy, 36, cradled both their hands.

"𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 𝕚𝕤 𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕕 🤍 1.10.2023," the couple wrote.

The baby's name has not been shared publicly, but eagle-eyed observer Ezra Sosa, a Dancing with the Stars alum, noticed a necklace around Johnson's neck with the letter "R."

"'R' 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀," Sosa commented.

While the couple is keeping the name under wraps, they have had it picked out for years, Johnson told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

The Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before the professional dancer was pregnant with their first baby.

"We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," she shared. "Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it."

In July, Johnson opened up about her journey into motherhood in a candid Instagram post.

"We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break," Johnson wrote alongside a video of her reaction to her positive pregnancy test. "So the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget 🤍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She explained further in her caption that "our journey getting to this point wasn't an easy one," opening up about the pain of experiencing months of negative results.

"I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy," Johnson wrote. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

She encouraged anyone struggling with pregnancy to not "lose hope."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13039854be) Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles - 20 Jul 2022
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Their First Child – See Their Baby Boy's Photo Debut
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!
Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Maks Chmerkovskiy: 'Best Blessing for Us'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Abby Elliott arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
Abby Elliott Kennedy Reveals Sex of Her Baby on the Way Before Stepping Out at Golden Globe Awards
Dancing With The Stars' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'
'Dancing With The Stars' ' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'
Jenna Johnson
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of 'Beautiful' Baby Niece Lennon: 'Unimaginable'
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs
Val Chmerkovskiy and Pregnant Jenna Johnson Reveal They're Having a Baby Boy: 'So Excited!'
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs
Jenna Johnson Says Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Makes Her Feel 'Super Empowered' During Pregnancy
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
JoJo Siwa, Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Friends from 'DWTS' and 'SYTYCD' Honor Him: 'Forever the World's Dance Dad'
chrissy teigen pregnant
Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
Witney Carson (R) and husband Carson McAllister attend the 31st Annual Cedears-Sinai Sports Spectacular
'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson: 'I'm Very Blessed'
Madisson Hausburg Remembers 'Perfect Baby Boy' Elliot One Year After Stillbirth: 'Greatest Gift'
Madisson Hausburg Remembers 'Perfect Baby Boy' Elliot One Year After Stillbirth: 'Greatest Gift'
Heidi Montag Reveals the Name of Her and Spencer Pratt's Newborn Son: 'This Boy Is So Precious'
Heidi Montag Reveals Name of Her and Spencer Pratt's Second Baby Boy: 'So Precious'