Jenna Johnson Shares Sweet Family Photos with Husband Val Chmerkovskiy and Son Rome: 'Life Lately'

The Dancing with the Stars couple became a family of three in January after the birth of their son, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on April 7, 2023 12:08 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqmFyguG5y/ Verified Life lately 🫀 1. Rolly Polly Olly 2. Flowers 💐 3. My everything 4. Leaking🥛 5. Blessing day 6. First time dancing @ 6 weeks postpartum 7. A pink moment 💕 8. 1.10.23 9. Friends & babies 10. ♾️
Photo: Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

Jenna Johnson is celebrating life.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, shared sweet family photos alongside her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, and their baby boy Rome on Instagram Wednesday.

"Life lately," she captioned the post, which includes various photos and videos of the family of three.

Johnson began the post by sharing a photo of their son, whom the couple welcomed in January, sweetly referring to him as "Rolly Polly Olly." For the second photo, she highlighted a gorgeous staircase decorated with colorful flowers as she posed in a white dress and tan heels.

In another picture, she showcased an intimate moment with her baby boy as she is seen carrying him in her arms and kissing him on the forehead.

Johnson also posted a video of her husband, 37, getting a tattoo of what appears to be their son's birthdate and a clip of their first time dancing together at six weeks postpartum. She added a tribute to her family of three by including a photo with her son and her husband, calling them "my everything."

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

This is the first baby for Johnson and Chmerkovskiy, who tied the knot in April 2019 after meeting on the hit dancing competition series in 2014.

They revealed that they were expecting in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE in July, sharing that their son "was created with a lot of love."

"We got home [from a trip to Cabo], and about two weeks later I was like, 'Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven't started my period yet.' So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive," Johnson told PEOPLE of the moment she first learned she was pregnant. "The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn't believe it because it it wasn't an easy journey for us to get pregnant."

"But everybody tells you, 'When you just relax and you don't put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.' That's exactly what happened," she added. "I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be."

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

The couple spoke candidly about their journey to parenthood in an interview with Good Morning America last month, revealing that they experienced a pregnancy loss.

"No one knew that we were pregnant," she said, explaining that the miscarriage happened while the couple was in Dallas for a performance.

"We were in Dallas for a show, and while we were practicing, we did something, and I just turned to him. I'm like, 'Oh, I'm — I think I'm bleeding,'" she said. "And immediately my heart just dropped. I could see in [Chmerkovsky's] face, [it] just went like, white."

