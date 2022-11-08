Jenna Johnson Says Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Makes Her Feel 'Super Empowered' During Pregnancy

Jenna Johnson is opening up about the support she has received from husband Val Chmerkovskiy throughout her pregnancy.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her husband has made her feel "super empowered" while pregnant with the couple's first baby.

"He loves every phase throughout my pregnancy so far," she says. "He's constantly thanking me for carrying our baby."

Johnson notes that it was no surprise that Chmerkovskiy, 36, would be a supportive father-to-be as they had long planned to expand their family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

"We tried for a while to get pregnant and this is something we've wanted for a very long time in our relationship. So I knew that he would be awesome and so excited," she says. "But experiencing it has been just a different level with him."

The television personality adds that Chmerkovskiy has helped her to see herself as beautiful even when she struggles with her body image amid her pregnancy.

"I've always been pretty toned, pretty in shape, because of dance. And so while my body has been constantly changing, it's been a lot and confusing at times," Johnson explains. "But he has made me feel so special and so beautiful."

Jerod Harris/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Johnson also notes that she learned to slow down while awaiting the arrival of their baby boy in January.

"There's been a lot of things I've had to learn, just respecting and appreciating my body through this process, because she's really been there for me and she's going through it and she has a precious little angel inside of her," she shares. "So I think just kind of slowing down and switching my mindset to, 'I'm not being lazy, but I'm serving a really big purpose right now.'"

In July, Johnson opened up about the physical changes that she's experienced during pregnancy.

RELATED VIDEO: DWTS Pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting Their First Baby Together

"Every day when I look in the mirror and I get bigger and bigger, it just hits me what's happening," said the mom-to-be. "I just think I try to find ways to be super grateful and find moments of gratitude. I started a little gratitude journal. Just every day I write what's happening in my body. What I've liked. What I don't like. But just how magical the experience is. So I think trying to keep my mind in that mindset has been really helpful for me."

"Val is just so funny in this whole experience," Johnson added at the time. "He is obsessed with my body growing. He's just obsessed with everything. The boobs, the butt, the belly. So for him to be so sweet and positive about my body, has just made me feel so beautiful."

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.