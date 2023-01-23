Jenna Johnson Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Snuggling with Their Baby Boy

The couple welcomed their first baby together, a son, on Jan. 10

By
Georgia Slater
Published on January 23, 2023

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are soaking up their first few weeks of parenthood.

On Sunday, Johnson, 28, shared a heartwarming photo of her husband cuddling with their baby boy as the father-son pair nap together in a reclining chair.

In the sweet shot, Chmerkovskiy, 36, holds his son against his chest as he keeps a blanket wrapped around his son. Johnson shared the snap on her Instagram Story, adding a white heart emoji.

The Dancing with the Stars couple announced their little one's arrival a day after he was born with a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding onto his mom's thumb as Chmerkovskiy cradled both their hands.

jenna johnson baby
Jenna Johnson/instagram, Emma McIntyre/Getty

"𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 𝕚𝕤 𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕕 🤍 1.10.2023," the couple wrote.

The pair did not share any further details about their new addition including his name.

Last week, Johnson celebrated her first week as a mother with a heartfelt Instagram post about her newborn.

In the close-up photo, the newborn held onto Johnson's finger as she cradled the baby on her chest, with the back of the baby's head facing the camera.

The Dancing with the Stars pro wrote in the post that she will share more when she and Chmerkovskiy are ready, but for now she is "trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can."

"One week with my little love ✨," Johnson captioned the post. "I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… 'You don't know what love is until you have your own child.' My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it 🤍."

The baby's name has not been shared publicly, but eagle-eyed observer Ezra Sosa, a Dancing with the Stars alum, noticed a necklace around Johnson's neck with the letter "R."

"'R' 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀," Sosa commented.

While the couple is keeping the name under wraps, they have had it picked out for years, Johnson told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

The pro dancers selected names for their children long before Johnson was pregnant with their first baby.

"We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," she shared. "Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it."

