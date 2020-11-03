Other members of the Dancing with the Stars family — including Bruno Tonioli and Artem Chigvintsev — also shared their reactions to the birth of the dance pro's baby girl

Jenna Johnson Says She FaceTimed Lindsay Arnold '10 Minutes' After She Gave Birth to Her Daughter

Jenna Johnson wasted no time at all when it came to seeing Lindsay Arnold's newborn daughter.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight after the "Use Your Vote Night" episode of Dancing with the Stars on Monday, the 26-year-old pro dancer revealed how she checked in with the first-time mom after the arrival of her daughter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I actually FaceTimed her 10 minutes after she gave birth," Johnson told the outlet. "She had texted me as soon as I woke up at 6 a.m., and then I of course, being me, I was like, 'I gotta FaceTime her!' So that was me being really pushy."

"You know you're a best friend when you answer 10 minutes after [birth]," the dancer continued, before adding that Arnold's newborn daughter was "the most beautiful baby girl I've ever seen."

"I am just so proud of Lindsay, I'm so happy for her and Sam," Johnson also told ET. "I cannot wait to get to Utah to snuggle that baby girl!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Lindsay Arnold and husband Samuel Cusick with their newborn daughter | Credit: lindsay arnold cusick/instagram

Earlier this week, Arnold, 26, and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick welcomed their first child together, which the pro dancer announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

"The most beautiful surprise on this very special day 💕💕" Arnold wrote alongside a photo that was taken shortly after she delivered her daughter via c-section. Her little girl's arrival was a week early.

"Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well 💕" she added in the caption. "More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family 💕 #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks"

Of the baby's sex, "We were convinced it was a boy," she previously told PEOPLE in May. "I was already looking at boy nursery ideas and boy names. We were both extremely shocked, but so happy. Our whole family was just as shocked. We all didn't think this was going to happen!"

Image zoom Britt Stewart, Bruno Tonioli, Artem Chigvintsev | Credit: Kelsey McNeal via Getty (3)

RELATED VIDEO: It's A ...? Dancing with the Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals the Sex Of Her First Baby!

Also speaking to ET, fellow DWTS dancer Britt Stewart revealed that Arnold texted her a picture of her daughter after she was born. "I am just so, so happy for her! My heart is filled with joy," Stewart, 31, said. "I texted her and I said, 'Lindsay, that baby girl looks just like Sam, and that is good luck.' "

Similarly, judge Bruno Tonioli also shared a loving message for the new mom, telling ET, "Congratulations, my darling. Well done! Another dancer. As I say, the more the merrier."

Elsewhere, Artem Chigvintsev also spoke to the outlet, where he revealed that he saw Arnold's post on social media, but wasn't able to speak with her directly as he had to perform for Monday's show.