Jenna Johnson Embraces Her Baby Bump at the ESPY Awards — and Says She Knows the Child's Sex

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are both glowing as they await the arrival of their first baby!

On Wednesday, the pair posed on the red carpet at the 2022 ESPY Awards, which are being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Johnson stunned in a fitted black gown, while Chmerkovskiy looked sleek in a tie-free suit — but they only had eyes for their little one on the way.

Johnson had her hand cupped under her belly, and her husband touched her baby bump while the pair smiled at each other.

While on the carpet, Johnson told Extra that they know the sex of the baby but will keep it a secret — at least for now.

"We found out by ourselves," she said. "And I love that it's just the two of us that know the gender so … we'll see when we're ready to announce it."

Johnson added that she is "very excited" to become a mom.

"I'm so happy that this is finally out there, so I don't have to hide this anymore,'' Johnson said, adding that she will have "major FOMO" watching this season of Dancing with the Stars.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, spoke to PEOPLE about all the special details of Johnson's pregnancy.

Johnson, who is due in January 2023, is allowing herself space for physical changes.

"Every day when I look in the mirror and I get bigger and bigger, it just hits me what's happening," said Johnson earlier this month. "I just think I try to find ways to be super grateful and find moments of gratitude. I started a little gratitude journal. Just every day I write what's happening in my body. What I've liked. What I don't like. But just how magical the experience is. So I think trying to keep my mind in that mindset has been really helpful for me."

"Val is just so funny in this whole experience," she added. "He is obsessed with my body growing. He's just obsessed with everything. The boobs, the butt, the belly. So for him to be so sweet and positive about my body, has just made me feel so beautiful."