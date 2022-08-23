Watch the Sweet Moment Jenna Johnson Shares Her Pregnancy News with Husband Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson is opening up about how she shared her pregnancy news.

In her YouTube channel debut, the Dancing with the Stars pro revealed how she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy, their family and friends that she is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

Val's portion of the video, also shared on Instagram, shows the dancing pro opening up a sneaker box that looks like it would have a pair of shoes his size in it. Instead, it had four pregnancy tests and a pair of infant Air Force Ones.

"Oh my God. Are you serious?" he asks Johnson, who laughs in response. He looks emotional as he puts the box down and takes a closer look.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Then, Johnson goes over to him and the two hug and smile as the video goes quiet.

Val can next be seen picking up one of their dogs and cradling them in his arms. "You're going to be a sister!" he said to the dog.

"That was one of the best nights of my life," Johnson said of the moment after sharing it. "We couldn't stop talking about it, we couldn't stop thinking about it. It was amazing."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jenna Johnson/Youtube R: Caption . PHOTO: Jenna Johnson/Youtube

Later in the video, Johnson shares reactions from family and friends. Among those featured was fellow dance pro Lindsay Arnold, who quickly noticed the sonogram photos on Johnson's bedroom mirror and immediately hugged her.

Though Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's reactions weren't featured in the video, Peta previously opened up about how excited she is to be an aunt.

"Another Chmerkovskiy is coming! We are so, so ecstatic for Val and Jenna. This is such a dream," Peta shared in a video on her Instagram Story after the couple shared their exciting baby news exclusively with PEOPLE last month.

"I'm so happy we are expanding the family," she shared with a laugh, adding, "I'm saying it like it's mine."

"I'm going to be an auntie, Shai's going to have a cousin," she continued, referring to her 5-year-old son with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, 42. "This is like the best news and we are so happy for them. It's just a glorious day to share the news, finally."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, spoke to PEOPLE about all the special details of Johnson's pregnancy.

Johnson, who is due in January 2023, is allowing herself space for physical changes.

"Every day when I look in the mirror and I get bigger and bigger, it just hits me what's happening," said Johnson. "I just think I try to find ways to be super grateful and find moments of gratitude. I started a little gratitude journal. Just every day I write what's happening in my body. What I've liked. What I don't like. But just how magical the experience is. So I think trying to keep my mind in that mindset has been really helpful for me."

"Val is just so funny in this whole experience," she added. "He is obsessed with my body growing. He's just obsessed with everything. The boobs, the butt, the belly. So for him to be so sweet and positive about my body, has just made me feel so beautiful."