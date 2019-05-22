Jenna Jameson Says She Won't Put Her Daughter Batel, 2, in Preschool: 'I Trust No One'

Jenna Jameson is planning to helm her daughter’s education at home.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram Story this week, the former adult film star opened up about parenting 2-year-old Batel Lu and addressed one fan who asked whether the little girl would be going to preschool.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I trust no one,” she responded simply.

Jameson added in her reply to another follower that Batel’s homeschooling will be “paired with independent studies with [tutors].”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Jenna Jameson's Instagram Story Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Jenna Jameson's Instagram Story Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Jenna Jameson's Instagram Story Jenna Jameson/Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Celebrates Being an “IVF Warrior” and Reflects on the Impact of Pregnancy on Her Body

Jameson also shared that she co-sleeps with Batel, hopes to have more children and believes she will eventually be able to once again see her 10-year-old twins Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, who live with dad Tito Ortiz.

Jenna Jameson/Instagram

“Why so much screen time with Miss B?” yet another fan asked. “Screens aren’t good for babies.”

“Show me data that proves screen time is bad for children,” Jameson, 45, clapped back.

Jenna Jameson's Instagram Story Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Jenna Jameson's Instagram Story

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Jameson Celebrates a Year of Following the Keto Diet: “I Have Absolutely Never Felt Better!”

The mother of three was recently under fire after giving her followers a tour of her new Hawaii home: a condo located on a high-up floor, where Batel could be seen standing next to some of the windows.

In the videos, the toddler was standing alongside big windows that were slightly opened, pointing down at the cranes below as her mother recorded the clip and laughed along with her.

After continuing to show her followers the tour of her new home, Jameson responded to feedback on Instagram about the safety of Batel near the open windows that only opened a small amount.

“They are all sealed. This one literally only opens that far,” she said, opening and closing the windows for the video. “I don’t think Batel is going to be able to fit through here, okay? All y’all concerned can just pipe down.”